Del. Ric Metzgar (R) will host the 11th annual Veterans Town Hall meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edgemere Senior Center, 6600 North Point Rd. This town hall is for male and female veterans of all ages regardless of branch of service or overseas service.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration at Perry Point and Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families will be present to discuss veterans programs and to give an overview of the Veterans Administration Facility near MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville, followed by private case discussions regarding VA benefits.

Representatives from Towson University Military/Veterans Center will explain educational services. Wells Fargo Bank will explain VA loans and VA mortgages. Maryland Legal Aid will explain legal services for veterans who qualify for assistance. MTA Mobility will explain transportation services. The Dundalk Vet Center will explain sexual assault and behavior health services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training will explain services to homeless veterans. Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will explain its role.

Essex-Holly Neck Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2621 for veterans for may qualify for membership, so bring a copy of your DD 214. Duda-Ruck Funeral Home and Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery will explain pre-arrangements and military funeral honors.

The event is free. For registration and information, call 410-622-5323.