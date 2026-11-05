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Rosedale Senior Center Calendar
By Evelyn Lucado,3 days ago
Events at Rosedale Senior Center (ages 60+)
1208 Neighbors Ave., 21237 | Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | (410) 887-0233
Unless indicated otherwise, all activities are free, but pre-registration is required for all activities.
Thursday, Nov. 5 — 1 p.m.
Games With Friends
Bring your favorite board or group game to share. Play a favorite or learn a new one while socializing and making connections.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Noon
Crab Shell Ornament Class
Cost: $5 per shell. Brenda Post will help you transform a crab shell into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. All supplies are included in the fee.
Monday, Nov. 9 — Noon
Apple Cider Social
Join us to hear and share activity ideas for our center while enjoying a glass of delicious apple cider.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 — 10:30 a.m.
Smartphone Help
Learn how to navigate your phone’s features and settings, and get tips to make future use even easier.
Thursday, Nov. 12 — 11:30 a.m.
Gratitude Circle
Join us for a seated meditation to help recognize, appreciate and value your positive qualities, efforts and accomplishments.
Friday, Nov. 13 — Noon
Motown Party
Cost: $17 per person. The menu includes chicken wings, macaroni salad, garden salad and assorted cookies. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 11.
Monday, Nov. 16 — 11:30 a.m.
Fall Painting With Arielle
Cost: $5. Follow the numbered design provided to bring a lovely autumn scene to life. No experience is needed.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Noon
Bingo and Pinochle
Bingo is 10 cents per card; pinochle is free.