Rosedale Senior Center Calendar

Events at Rosedale Senior Center (ages 60+)

1208 Neighbors Ave., 21237 | Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | (410) 887-0233

Unless indicated otherwise, all activities are free, but pre-registration is required for all activities.

Thursday, Nov. 5 — 1 p.m.

Games With Friends

Bring your favorite board or group game to share. Play a favorite or learn a new one while socializing and making connections.

Friday, Nov. 6 — Noon

Crab Shell Ornament Class

Cost: $5 per shell. Brenda Post will help you transform a crab shell into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. All supplies are included in the fee.

Monday, Nov. 9 — Noon

Apple Cider Social

Join us to hear and share activity ideas for our center while enjoying a glass of delicious apple cider.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 — 10:30 a.m.

Smartphone Help

Learn how to navigate your phone’s features and settings, and get tips to make future use even easier.

Thursday, Nov. 12 — 11:30 a.m.

Gratitude Circle

Join us for a seated meditation to help recognize, appreciate and value your positive qualities, efforts and accomplishments.

Friday, Nov. 13 — Noon

Motown Party

Cost: $17 per person. The menu includes chicken wings, macaroni salad, garden salad and assorted cookies. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 11.

Monday, Nov. 16 — 11:30 a.m.

Fall Painting With Arielle

Cost: $5. Follow the numbered design provided to bring a lovely autumn scene to life. No experience is needed.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Noon

Bingo and Pinochle

Bingo is 10 cents per card; pinochle is free.