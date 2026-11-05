Eastern Tech High School’s girls flag football team surprised with Ravens tickets

On Nov. 2, Dunkin’ and the Baltimore Ravens teamed up to surprise Eastern Tech High School’s girls flag football team with 44 tickets to the Ravens’ Thursday, November 5 home game. Coach Wilson was recognized as Ravens Girls Flag Coach of the Week for his achievements and dedication to the team during its inaugural season. Ravens Cheerleaders, team mascot Poe and Dunkin’ mascot Sprinkles joined in on the celebration.