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Dundalk
Avenue Community Calendar
By Brandon Schwartzberg,3 days ago
Events can be submitted online at avenuenews.com, by e-mail at editor@avenuenews.com or in-person/via snail mail at 4 N. Center Place, Dundalk, MD 21222. The Avenue News reserves the right to edit, or not to publish any events submitted.
Harvest to Holly Craft Fair
Saturday, Nov. 7
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1131 Mace Ave. in Essex, will host an indoor Harvest to Holly Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature handmade gifts, raffles, face painting, baked goods, hot dogs and drinks. Tables are available for $25.
Vendors should call 410-940-5100.