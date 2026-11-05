Avenue Community Calendar

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Harvest to Holly Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 7

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1131 Mace Ave. in Essex, will host an indoor Harvest to Holly Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature handmade gifts, raffles, face painting, baked goods, hot dogs and drinks. Tables are available for $25.

Vendors should call 410-940-5100.