Avenue Community Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 3

Wine Tasting Meet & Greet

The Woman’s Club of Perry Hall will host a free wine tasting and social gathering on Oct. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Moore’s Orchard Apple House, located at 9130 Peach Blossom Avenue in Perry Hall. Please note: this event is for LADIES ONLY. Interested guests should RSVP by emailing WCPH1957@gmail.com. Space is limited. Spend an evening with friends sampling wine and learning about the activities and charitable work of The Woman’s Club of Perry Hall!

Saturday, Oct. 5

Zion UCC Fall & Holiday Craft Show

Zion United Church of Christ will kick off the fall season with its Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spaces and tables are available for purchase, and the event will include food, beverages and a variety of activities suitable for community members of all ages. Zion Women’s Guild will also be open on Oct. 5. For more info or to reserve a space, email info@zionuccmd.com (Craft Show in the subject line) or contact 410-687-0980 or 410-608-1670 by text.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Gunpowder VFW Fundraiser

Gunpowder VFW Post 10067 Auxiliary will host a pork and sauerkraut dinner on Saturday, October 5, from 5-7 p.m. Dinner will consist of pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls and a dessert. Donation amount is $12. Soda and water is included and carry out is also available. The dinner will be held at 6309 Ebenezer Road in Middle River.

Sunday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 13

Zion UCC Concert and Open House

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m., Zion United Church of Christ will host a “concert of hymns” in the church sanctuary. The church invites community members for a joyous time of singing and fellowship.

Following morning worship service on Sunday, Oct. 13, Zion Church will hold an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tour the beautiful sanctuary, church campus and newly renovated Boy Scout Cabin. The Miss Twist ice cream truck will be on site with free treats. Zion United Church of Christ is located at 7146 Golden Ring Road in Essex.

Thursday, Oct. 10, to Tuesday, Oct. 15

CCBC presents “A Bright New Boise” by Samuel D. Hunter

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts presents “A Bright New Boise” by Samuel D. Hunter, Oct. 10-15 in the Studio Theatre at CCBC Essex, located at 7201 Rossville Boulevard. “A Bright New Boise” is an empathetic and darkly funny drama about the meager profits of modern faith. CONTENT WARNING: This play contains depictions of violence, discussions of self-harm, religious discrimination and images of medical surgery.

Performance times include:

2:20 p.m. — Oct. 107 p.m. — Oct. 11 and 123 p.m. — Oct. 13 (American Sign Language interpreted)7 p.m. — Oct. 1411:10 a.m. — Oct. 15

Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff; and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at www.ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Defenders’ Day Basket Bingo

The Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society will sponsor a Defender’s Day Basket Bingo fundraiser to raise money for the Annual Defenders’ Day Celebration. The basket bingo will be held on Saturday October 12 5-8 p.m. at the St. Helena Community Center, 6509 Colgate Avenue in Dundalk. Doors open at 4 p.m. Donation is $20 for 20 games. All proceeds benefit the Defenders’ Day celebration. Hot dogs, chips, soda and water will also be on sale. For more information, please call the Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society at 410-284-2331.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Book Sale and Thrift Store

Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ is inviting its membership and the public to upcoming monthly used book sale and thrift shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the church hall. Future second Saturday sales are planned for Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 (weather permitting). The church is asking the community to mark their calendars and to participate in the upcoming fundraiser for some great bargains. Zion United Church of Christ is located at 7146 Golden Ring Road is Essex.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Colgate Rec Crab Feast

The Colgate Recreation Council will be hosting a crab feast and is inviting community members to patronize. The event will run from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 12 at Rosedale Gardens, located at 8037 Philadelphia Road in Rosedale. Tickets are $75, but are $65 if purchased by Oct. 1. Enjoy all-you-can-eat crabs and buffet in addition to raffles, lay downs, door prizes and more. For more information, contact Peggy at colgaterecpeggy@gmail.com or call 443-621-1414.

Thursday, Oct. 17

BCPS Community Conversation

Baltimore County Public Schools officials are inviting stakeholders to participate in upcoming community conversations on school safety. On Oct. 17 at Kenwood High School, BCPS Superintendent Myriam Rogers will host a community forum focused on creating safe and supportive learning environments. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. County schools students, families, staff, and stakeholders are invited to participate in these important conversations and learn more about BCPS efforts to ensure student and staff safety, connect to community resources, and build positive partnerships for student support. Spanish interpretation will be provided at the meeting. Interpreting services for other languages are also available upon request at no cost to participants. Please contact 443-809-1250 as early as possible to request.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Sandalwood Elementary Trunk or Treat

Join Sandalwood Elementary School for a time of fun, community building and access resources. The school is in need of Sandalwood families, friends, local businesses/organizations/community members to set up trunks/tables and to donate candy. Email Community School Facilitator Shannon Ament at scarr2@bcps.org if interested.

Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20

Maryland Fall Home & Garden and Craft Show

Get inspiration and expert advice at the annual showcase of everything you need for repairs, renovation, and relaxation. More than 300 exhibitors offer the latest products and ideas for indoor and outdoor spaces, and 100-plus crafters have those must-have and sure-to-please items for everyone on your holiday gift list. Sample gourmet treats from three dozen food producers. Meet celebrities Ashley Morrill and Ryan Eldridge of the Maine Cabin Masters TV show and learn about their favorite projects. See live animals in the Fall Fun Zone and learn to play pickleball on the full-size court. Show dates and hours are Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The three-day show wll be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace located at 2200 York Road in Timonium. For more information, visit www.mdfallhomeandgarden.com .

Admission:

Adults — $9 at the door; $7 onlineSeniors (65+) — $7 at the door; $5 onlineChildren 6-12 — $3Children 5 and under — Free

Special free admission:

With CharmPass app, Light Rail ticket or Rail Link ticketFor all active and retired military personnel, veterans, firefighters and police officers with valid ID

Admission discounts:

Friday and Saturday : $4 After 4 p.m. ( box office sales only)Sunday: $5 Ravens Fan Sunday — wear your Ravens attire for $5 admission

Saturday, Oct. 19

Parkville Carney Festival

The Parkville Carney Festival will be taking place at St. Ursula Catholic Church parking lot at 8801 Harford Road 21234 (on the Putty Hill Side). Admission is free! Dozens of vendors and family fun activities all day and some great added features. There will be no parking on the church lot. Look for “Festival Parking” signs. There is no guest parking on the St. Ursula Church lot. Parking & FREE shuttle will be available. Get ready for an amazing experience at Parkville Carney Festival Festival. Discover great music, food, and fun activities for the whole family. A car show has been included in the lineup of events. Don’t miss out on the excitement! This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce. Learn more by visiting https://parkvillecarneyfestival.com/entertainment or calling 410-493-4984.

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCBC Essex Fall Open House

Community College of Baltimore County will host an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at its Essex campus. The event will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, Room 120, Theatre, and will feature music, giveaways and an overview of the CCBC student journey. Attendees can explore various academic pathways covering areas such as Arts, Humanities, Technology and Health Professions. Financial aid information sessions will be offered to provide guidance on options for paying for college. Guests can also explore CCBC’s additional programs such as Early College Access and Honors College. Throughout the day, attendees can join a campus tour, check out support services and engage with CCBC clubs and organizations. For more information and to register, please visit ccbcmd.edu/admissions-events.