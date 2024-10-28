Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    Health scores: Hephzibah sandwich shop dinged for no label on bottle of bleach

    By Jennifer Miller, Augusta Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Tyqw_0wPAAZUX00

    The Georgia Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section, conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

    The following is a list of restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that have been inspected between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, accompanied by their scores and, in some cases, the health infractions that lowered those scores.

    Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Perfect score

    Here are food and drink establishments in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 with scores of 100, without a single health violation:

    PG'S GRILL MOBILE, 6440 COBBHAM ROAD, APPLING

    JH MOORE BBQ & CATERING, 312 WILTSHIRE CT, EVANS

    Hadden Sales Concession, 7016 EVANS TOWN CENTER BLVD, GROVETOWN

    CHICK-FIL-A, 7016 EVANS TOWN CENTER BLVD EVANS

    Getting warmer

    Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed with "A" scores in recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, followed by their scores:

    HAPPY CHINA II, 1821 WALTON WAY, AUGUSTA, 99

    HAPPY CHINA II, 1821 WALTON WAY, AUGUSTA, 99

    YOUR PIE, 9592 BENTLEY DRIVE, GROVETOWN, 98

    REGAL CINEMA'S, 1144 AGERTON LN, AUGUSTA, 96

    SUBWAY, 4104 WINDSOR SPRING RD HEPHZIBAH, 96

    CLEAN EATZ, 650 CRANE CREEK DR STE 504, AUGUSTA, 96

    SUBWAY, 3024 PEACH ORCHARD RD, AUGUSTA, 95

    OAKS SENIOR LIVING, 353 N BELAIR RD. EVANS, 94

    FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES, 1999 SCOTT RD, AUGUSTA, 94

    CHICKEN FINGERS MOBILE TRUCK, 92

    COOK OUT RESTAURANT, 2910 WASHINGTON RD, 91

    SHANE'S RIB SHACK, 9606 BENTLEY DRIVE, GROVETOWN, 91

    COOK OUT RESTAURANT, 2910 WASHINGTON RD, 91

    Not quite done

    Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that posted the lowest recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, followed by their scores and, where available, inspectors' comments. Scores of 70 and below are considered failing:

    GIUSEPPE'S, 3690 WHEELER RD., AUGUSTA, 88

    Inspectors Notes:

    • Observed multiple food items not properly labeled inside the reach-in-cooler in the front food service area. Label all food items outside of its original container.
    • Observed no inside thermometers inside the coolers & freezers. Place thermometers inside all coolers and freezers.
    • Observed a wristwatch worn by multiple employees who were actively prepping food. Ensure no jewelry is worn on the hands/wrists during active food prep.
    • Observed scoops/bowls improperly stored inside multiple containers of seasonings, sugar, and flour. Store scoops & bowls or other utensils above the food and containers.

    LIMELITE CAFÉ, 1137 AGERTON LN, AUGUSTA, 87

    Inspectors Notes:

    • Observed turkey stored in the reach-in-cooler past the use by date. Monitor date markings and ensure food items are properly discarded.
    • Observed Home Defense residential bug spray stored on storage rack. Determine approved methods to deter and get rid of any pests.
    • Observed drinks and bread being stored on the floor. Store all food at least 6 inches off the floor.
    • Observed the scoop handle sitting in the ice. Ensure all scoops are properly stored and the handles don't touch the food.
    • Observed buildup and dust on several pieces of equipment. Clean all equipment. Increase cleaning frequency.

    PRUITTHEALTH – RICHMOND, 1227 W. WHEELER PKWY, AUGUSTA, 83

    Inspectors Notes:

    • Observed no Certified Food Protection Manager certification. Obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager certification within 60 days.
    • Observed cottage cheese and potato salad stored past use by date in walk in cooler. Monitor date markings and ensure food items are properly discarded.
    • Observed several foods items not labeled outside the original container. Label all food items outside original container.
    • Observed meat sitting in a container of water to thaw. When using water to thaw, ensure it is running water that does not exceed 70F.
    • Observed utensils improperly stored inside food thickener and potatoes. Store all utensils with the handle above the food and the container.
    • Observed buildup on cooking equipment. Clean. Increase cleaning frequency to limit buildup.
    • Observed the front hand washing sink separating from the wall and the wall damaged behind the 3-compartment sink. Fix the hand washing sink and repair wall behind 3-compartment sink.

    BALDINOS, 2760 TOBACCO RD, HEPHZIBAH, 78

    Inspectors Notes:

    • Observed food in reach in cooler and RIF not covered. All food should be in a container and covered.
    • Observed mold build up in icemaker. Clean icemaker.
    • Observed food in RIC not being held at 41F or below. Fix RIC to maintain temps at 41F or below.
    • Observed bleach in spray bottle without label. Bottles with chemicals need to be labeled.
    • Observed expired food in WIC (steak) and RIC (eggs). Throw away expired food.

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Health scores: Hephzibah sandwich shop dinged for no label on bottle of bleach

    Related Search

    Food safety violationsRestaurant health inspectionsPublic Health scoresEnvironmental Health sectionRichmondAugusta Chronicle

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia Lottery Mega Millions, Cash 3 results for Oct. 29, 2024
    The Augusta Chronicle17 hours ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    “Trying To Live So I Can Vote,” Jimmy Carter, 100, Defied Odds & Fulfilled Goal of Voting in ’24 Election– Redefining End of Life Cancer Care
    survivornet.com3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy