Health scores: Hephzibah sandwich shop dinged for no label on bottle of bleach

The Georgia Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section, conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

The following is a list of restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that have been inspected between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, accompanied by their scores and, in some cases, the health infractions that lowered those scores.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Perfect score

Here are food and drink establishments in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 with scores of 100, without a single health violation:

PG'S GRILL MOBILE, 6440 COBBHAM ROAD, APPLING

JH MOORE BBQ & CATERING, 312 WILTSHIRE CT, EVANS

Hadden Sales Concession, 7016 EVANS TOWN CENTER BLVD, GROVETOWN

CHICK-FIL-A, 7016 EVANS TOWN CENTER BLVD EVANS

Getting warmer

Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed with "A" scores in recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, followed by their scores:

HAPPY CHINA II, 1821 WALTON WAY, AUGUSTA, 99

YOUR PIE, 9592 BENTLEY DRIVE, GROVETOWN, 98

REGAL CINEMA'S, 1144 AGERTON LN, AUGUSTA, 96

SUBWAY, 4104 WINDSOR SPRING RD HEPHZIBAH, 96

CLEAN EATZ, 650 CRANE CREEK DR STE 504, AUGUSTA, 96

SUBWAY, 3024 PEACH ORCHARD RD, AUGUSTA, 95

OAKS SENIOR LIVING, 353 N BELAIR RD. EVANS, 94

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES, 1999 SCOTT RD, AUGUSTA, 94

CHICKEN FINGERS MOBILE TRUCK, 92

COOK OUT RESTAURANT, 2910 WASHINGTON RD, 91

SHANE'S RIB SHACK, 9606 BENTLEY DRIVE, GROVETOWN, 91

Not quite done

Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that posted the lowest recent food-service inspections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, followed by their scores and, where available, inspectors' comments. Scores of 70 and below are considered failing:

GIUSEPPE'S, 3690 WHEELER RD., AUGUSTA, 88

Inspectors Notes:

Observed multiple food items not properly labeled inside the reach-in-cooler in the front food service area. Label all food items outside of its original container.

Observed no inside thermometers inside the coolers & freezers. Place thermometers inside all coolers and freezers.

Observed a wristwatch worn by multiple employees who were actively prepping food. Ensure no jewelry is worn on the hands/wrists during active food prep.

Observed scoops/bowls improperly stored inside multiple containers of seasonings, sugar, and flour. Store scoops & bowls or other utensils above the food and containers.

LIMELITE CAFÉ, 1137 AGERTON LN, AUGUSTA, 87

Inspectors Notes:

Observed turkey stored in the reach-in-cooler past the use by date. Monitor date markings and ensure food items are properly discarded.

Observed Home Defense residential bug spray stored on storage rack. Determine approved methods to deter and get rid of any pests.

Observed drinks and bread being stored on the floor. Store all food at least 6 inches off the floor.

Observed the scoop handle sitting in the ice. Ensure all scoops are properly stored and the handles don't touch the food.

Observed buildup and dust on several pieces of equipment. Clean all equipment. Increase cleaning frequency.

PRUITTHEALTH – RICHMOND, 1227 W. WHEELER PKWY, AUGUSTA, 83

Inspectors Notes:

Observed no Certified Food Protection Manager certification. Obtain a Certified Food Protection Manager certification within 60 days.

Observed cottage cheese and potato salad stored past use by date in walk in cooler. Monitor date markings and ensure food items are properly discarded.

Observed several foods items not labeled outside the original container. Label all food items outside original container.

Observed meat sitting in a container of water to thaw. When using water to thaw, ensure it is running water that does not exceed 70F.

Observed utensils improperly stored inside food thickener and potatoes. Store all utensils with the handle above the food and the container.

Observed buildup on cooking equipment. Clean. Increase cleaning frequency to limit buildup.

Observed the front hand washing sink separating from the wall and the wall damaged behind the 3-compartment sink. Fix the hand washing sink and repair wall behind 3-compartment sink.

BALDINOS, 2760 TOBACCO RD, HEPHZIBAH, 78

Inspectors Notes:

Observed food in reach in cooler and RIF not covered. All food should be in a container and covered.

Observed mold build up in icemaker. Clean icemaker.

Observed food in RIC not being held at 41F or below. Fix RIC to maintain temps at 41F or below.

Observed bleach in spray bottle without label. Bottles with chemicals need to be labeled.

Observed expired food in WIC (steak) and RIC (eggs). Throw away expired food.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Health scores: Hephzibah sandwich shop dinged for no label on bottle of bleach