Get free, gently-worn clothes from an upcoming Salvation Army drive. Here's how.

Free clothing at five Augusta-area locations awaits families still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene.

The Salvation Army of Augusta will be distributing free clothes Tuesday, Oct. 29, across its four Family Stores and the Kroc Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing will be first-come, first-served while supplies last at the following locations:

North Augusta Family Store: 1751 Knox Ave., North Augusta, S.C.;

River Watch Family Store: 4099 River Watch Pkwy., Martinez;

South Augusta Family Store: 3206 Peach Orchard Rd., Unit 7;

Thomson Family Store: 2115 Harrison Rd. SE, Thomson;

Kroc Center of Augusta: 1833 Broad St.

"During the event, people in need can provide their clothing sizes, and the Salvation Army staff and volunteers will assist in distributing items in those sizes," the nonprofit said in a statement. "While most available clothing items are in youth large and adult sizes, some sizes are limited and may run out quickly."

The event developed from a donation by the Pros Fore Clothes Foundation, a nonprofit started by two Penn State students to redistribute gently used golf wear to people in need of better clothing.

"Our clothing voucher program works alongside our Family Stores and is available to ensure families have access to essential items when they need them most," said Maj. Jonathan Raymer, area commander for the Salvation Army of Augusta. "We’re grateful for the Pros Fore Clothes Foundation’s support, which will make a lasting impact on many families in Augusta who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene."

Clothing vouchers aren't required for the Oct. 29 event, but the local Salvation Army of Augusta offers a clothing voucher program through its Center of Hope. Those in need can stop by the Center of Hope on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to receive clothing vouchers that can be used at any of the Family Stores every day but Sundays during regular business hours.

"Our mission has always been to help those in need, and we are honored to partner with The Salvation Army to provide clothing to those affected by Hurricane Helene," said Lisa Railey, Pros Fore Clothes' executive director. "It’s our hope that this small gesture helps lighten the burden for families as they recover from this disaster."

Proceeds from Salvation Army Family Stores support the Center of Hope, which provides comprehensive services to low-income and homeless people across the Augusta area, including shelter, meals and essential support.

