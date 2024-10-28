Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    Get free, gently-worn clothes from an upcoming Salvation Army drive. Here's how.

    By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuFWv_0wP9WvxD00

    Free clothing at five Augusta-area locations awaits families still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene.

    The Salvation Army of Augusta will be distributing free clothes Tuesday, Oct. 29, across its four Family Stores and the Kroc Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing will be first-come, first-served while supplies last at the following locations:

    • North Augusta Family Store: 1751 Knox Ave., North Augusta, S.C.;
    • River Watch Family Store: 4099 River Watch Pkwy., Martinez;
    • South Augusta Family Store: 3206 Peach Orchard Rd., Unit 7;
    • Thomson Family Store: 2115 Harrison Rd. SE, Thomson;
    • Kroc Center of Augusta: 1833 Broad St.

    "During the event, people in need can provide their clothing sizes, and the Salvation Army staff and volunteers will assist in distributing items in those sizes," the nonprofit said in a statement. "While most available clothing items are in youth large and adult sizes, some sizes are limited and may run out quickly."

    The event developed from a donation by the Pros Fore Clothes Foundation, a nonprofit started by two Penn State students to redistribute gently used golf wear to people in need of better clothing.

    "Our clothing voucher program works alongside our Family Stores and is available to ensure families have access to essential items when they need them most," said Maj. Jonathan Raymer, area commander for the Salvation Army of Augusta. "We’re grateful for the Pros Fore Clothes Foundation’s support, which will make a lasting impact on many families in Augusta who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene."

    Clothing vouchers aren't required for the Oct. 29 event, but the local Salvation Army of Augusta offers a clothing voucher program through its Center of Hope. Those in need can stop by the Center of Hope on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to receive clothing vouchers that can be used at any of the Family Stores every day but Sundays during regular business hours.

    "Our mission has always been to help those in need, and we are honored to partner with The Salvation Army to provide clothing to those affected by Hurricane Helene," said Lisa Railey, Pros Fore Clothes' executive director. "It’s our hope that this small gesture helps lighten the burden for families as they recover from this disaster."

    Proceeds from Salvation Army Family Stores support the Center of Hope, which provides comprehensive services to low-income and homeless people across the Augusta area, including shelter, meals and essential support.

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Get free, gently-worn clothes from an upcoming Salvation Army drive. Here's how.

    Related Search

    Salvation ArmyHurricane Helene recoveryKroc center of AugustaThe Salvation ArmyNorth AugustaAugusta Chronicle

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Georgia Lottery Mega Millions, Cash 3 results for Oct. 29, 2024
    The Augusta Chronicle17 hours ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Ready when you are: Augusta airport makes major announcement about new Delta flights
    The Augusta Chronicle2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy