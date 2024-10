While representatives are still in town working on the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, FEMA is looking to help those in need of a job.

The agency is hosting a job fair 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at May Park Community Center in Augusta, 622 4th St. FEMA will provide training on how to navigate through usajobs.gov (the federal government’s web-based employment page), make a profile, and build an effective resume in the resume builder tool. Computers will be available at the fair to help.

Those interested do not need to register for the fair ahead of time.

Hundreds of jobs are available for a variety of skill sets among multiple departments. Many are remote, meaning you won't have to move anywhere. There are also some available jobs based in the Augusta area. Here are some of them:

Production controller at the FMS Augusta Surface Maintenance Facility.

Transportation security officer at Augusta Regional Airport.

Practical nurse at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Recreation specialist at the Federal Correction Institute Edgefield.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Want a government job? FEMA is hosting a job fair in Augusta this week