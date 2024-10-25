'No one goes unfed': Hunger needs growing in Augusta a month after Hurricane Helene

Jay Aiken was glad to be able to get a good meal at The Master’s Table in downtown Augusta on Thursday. With a second serving, he said he had enough to tide him over for the day.

Aiken, who is 62 and homeless, made the journey to Augusta from Savannah after the shack where he was staying and his truck were destroyed when a huge tree fell on Sept. 14 during Hurricane Helene.

Now in Augusta, he said he’s found a campsite and can get food at The Master’s Table, a nonprofit kitchen on Fenwick Street for those in need. He’s not sure what’s next for him, but he hopes to continue the street ministry that he began several years ago.

LaDonna Doleman, The Master’s Table’s manager, said the first week after the storm hit, about 100 people were fed each day. The next week it was about 150 per day, and now it’s up to 225 to 250 per day. Early-arrival diners can get a second plate that they can take with them so they will have food for later in the day.

“We are here to serve. No one goes unfed,” she said.

It’s been a challenge, she said. Stored food was destroyed, and employees and volunteers were struggling with damage to their homes. “We were part of the loss, too.”

The Master’s Table is part of Augusta’s Golden Harvest Food Bank organization, which is a partnership of agencies, programs, and other services to help people struggling with hunger get nutritious food.

Because of the hurricane, Golden Harvest was forced to close for several days. Tamara Holland, who volunteers at The Master’s Table up to three days each week, said the hardest part of the closure was not knowing if the people she helps, and has become friends with, were OK.

“You worry about what happened to them. It was such a relief to come back and find out everyone was OK,” she said.

Abby Muehlfeld, vice-president for marketing for Golden Harvest, said donations are down because everyone is struggling. The agency considered cancelling its annual largest fundraiser, It’s Spooky to be Hungry, because staff members have been concentrating so hard on just feeding people.

They decided to continue with the program but delayed the start. “Now was not the time to slow down,” she said.

“We have already seen the highest level of food insecurity (in the Augusta-area) in 15 years. One in four children are experiencing food insecurity, she said. “It’s really bad.”

Golden Harvest accepts monetary and product donations. But Muehlfeld encourages monetary gifts. Because the agency has developed relationships with food distributors, the $50 someone might spend on canned goods to donate will purchase much more food through its connections.

For information on donating, visit www.goldenharvest.org , or go to the agency’s Facebook page at ww.facebook.com/GoldenHarvestFoodBank/.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 'No one goes unfed': Hunger needs growing in Augusta a month after Hurricane Helene