Columbia County recently announced a temporary road closure on Dublin Loop due to utility repairs.

No through traffic will be allowed at 421 Dublin Loop starting Wednesday through Oct. 30, weather permitting, according to a news release from the county.

"Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected," according to the release. "If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County announces week-long road closure on Dublin Loop