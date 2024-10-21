Open in App
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    Columbia County announces week-long road closure on Dublin Loop

    By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118SIg_0wFrHYwG00

    Columbia County recently announced a temporary road closure on Dublin Loop due to utility repairs.

    No through traffic will be allowed at 421 Dublin Loop starting Wednesday through Oct. 30, weather permitting, according to a news release from the county.

    "Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected," according to the release. "If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe."

    High schooler arrested: Harlem High School student arrested after allegedly threatening another student

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County announces week-long road closure on Dublin Loop

