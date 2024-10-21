Health scores: Unused food drags down Augusta cafe's restaurant inspection results

The Georgia Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section, conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

The following is a list of restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that have been inspected between Sept. 23 and Oct. 17, accompanied by their scores and, in some cases, the health infractions that lowered those scores.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Perfect score

Here are food and drink establishments in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed recent food-service inspections between Sept. 23 and Oct. 17 with scores of 100, without a single health violation:

Circle K/Blimpie, 3744 Wheeler Rd.

Chevy's Nite Club Augusta, 3328 Washington Rd.

Dave & Buster's, 807 Cabela Dr.

Dippin' Dots, 3328 Washington Rd.

Tropical Smoothie Café, 2801 Washington Rd.

Rhineharts - Sub Club, 3051 Washington Rd.

Firehouse Subs, 1509 Walton Way

Café Dulce, 3118 Washington Rd.

Goolsby's, 3122 Wrightsboro Rd.

Relic Coffee Company, 1504 Monte Sano Ave.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, 826 Cabela Dr.

Bowlero Augusta, 3067 Washington Rd.,

Marco's Pizza, 2416 Windsor Spring Rd.

Steed's Corn Maze, 4634 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown

PG's Grill Base, 6440 Cobbham Rd. Appling

Mama's No. 1 Cooking LLC - Monique Staples, 758 Old Indian Camp Rd., Grovetown

Mama's #1 Cooking, 758 Old Indian Camp Rd., Grovetown

POPS Kettle Corn & Lemonade, 7025 Evans Town Center Park, Evans

Wetzel's Pretzels, 500 Fury's Ferry Rd., Martinez

JH Moore BBQ & Catering, 312 Wiltshire Court, Evans

Wicked Good Bites, 4442 Pierwood Way, Evans

KBKC Grab N Grub, 3705 Washington Rd.

Nori Japan, 260 Bobby Jones Expressway, Martinez

Pizza Joint - Evans, 4301 Washington Rd., Evans

Allie Katz, 3112 Washington Rd.

Getting warmer

Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that passed with "A" scores in recent food-service inspections between Sept. 23 and Oct. 17, followed by their scores:

Sheehan's Irish Pub, 2571 Central Ave., 99

Curtis Baptist Church School, 1326 Broad St., 99

Starbucks, 228 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy., 99

Cold Stone Creamery, 210 Robert C Daniel Jr. Pkwy., 99

Chick-fil-A @ Augusta Exchange, 202 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy., 98

Comfort Inn & Suites, 4071 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy., 98

Sue Reynolds Elementary School, 3840 Wrightsboro Rd., 97

Rack and Grill, 304 Commerce Dr., Martinez, 97

Marco's Pizza #8326, 3513 Walton Way Ext., 96

Church's Chicken, 3223 Wrightsboro Rd., 96

St. Mary's on the Hill School, 1220 Monte Sano Ave., 96

Pelican's Snoballs, 3644 Walton Way Ext., 95

Pizza Hut 2031, 2804 Wrightsboro Rd., 95

Mr. Pepperoni, 3706 Mike Padgett Hwy., 94

Farmer's Basket, 3450 Wrightsboro Rd., 94

Supermercado El Rey On Wheels 1, 3830 Washington Rd., 93

Formosa II, 3830 Washington Rd., Martinez, 93

Target - Starbucks, 235 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, 92

Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 630 Crane Creek Dr., 91

Tavern On The Trail, 470 Bartram Trail Club Dr., Evans, 91

Not quite done

Here are restaurants in Richmond and Columbia counties that posted the lowest recent food-service inspections between Sept. 23 and Oct. 17, followed by their scores and, where available, inspectors' comments. Scores of 70 and below are considered failing:

E-Z-GO Café, 1451 Marvin Griffin Rd., 89

Inspector's comments:

“Observed containers of nuts at the salad bar left uncovered. Food not in use should be left covered.”

“Observed food without prep and discard dates. Observed other food in walk-in cooler being held past discard date/use by date. Discard food after use by date has passed. Ensure food that is not in original container or prepped gets prep and discard dates.”

“Observed flies in the serving area. Have certified pest control operator come out.”

Victoria's Cosina Mexicana, 3714 Mike Padgett Hwy., 88

Inspector's comments:

“Observed time/temperature control for safety food in walk-in cooler without prep and discard dates. All time/temperature control for safety food needs prep and discard dates. For food that is being thawed, day the food is thawed is the prep date.”

“Observed a bottle of bleach with no label. Working containers need common name of substance inside of the container.”

“Observed food stored on walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler floor. Keep food at least six inches off the floor.”

Jamaica Hut, 3213 Wrightsboro Rd., 87

Inspector's comments:

“Observed beef and chicken held above 41 F. Discard”

"Observed large container of beef without a date label. Potentially hazardous food items prepared on site and held over 24 hours must have a date label.”

Dunkin Donuts, 3668 Wheeler Rd., 86

Inspector's comments:

“Observed no employee health reporting agreements. Ensure each employee reads, understands, and signs agreements.”

"Observed no paper towels at the front food service hand washing sink. Ensure all hand washing sinks are supplied and accessible at all times.”

"Observed black buildup inside the bulk ice machine. Clean ice machine ASAP. Increase cleaning frequency to limit buildup.”

"Observed no ‘employees must wash hands’ sign at the front food service hand wash sinks & both restrooms. Place signage.”

"Observed flies, gnats, and mosquitoes throughout the facility. Consult with a licensed pest operator to treat for pests.”

So Wings, 3221 Wrightsboro Rd., 85

Inspector's comments:

"Observed rice inside cooler that did not cool down to 41 F. Advised to discard rice.”

"Observed rice inside cooler without a date label. Potentially hazardous food items held over 24 hours must have date labels.”

Bills Family Restaurant, 2815 Peach Orchard Rd., 85

Inspector's comments:

“Observed dishwasher with no sanitizer getting on the dishes. Have machine fixed where sanitizer is getting to the dishes.”

“Observed cheese being held at 74 F. Cold holding time/temperature control for safety food should be kept at 41 f or below.”

“Observed hot held turkey and rice being held below 135 F. Hot-held food needs to be kept at 41 F or higher.”

Sarku Japan, 3450 Wrightsboro Rd., 83

Inspector's comments:

“Observed employee's drinking in the front food service area. Employees should be eating and drinking in a designated area.”

“Observed black buildup inside the bulk ice machine. Clean the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to limit buildup.”

“Observed an employee not wearing a beard restraint while cooking. Employee's must wear beard restraints if beard is greater than ½ (inch)."

“Observed scoop w/ handle in chicken and shrimp in front reach-in-cooler. Ensure scoops are stored w/ handle above food and container.”

