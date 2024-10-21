Surprised? Here's how Augusta's housing inventory fared during Hurricane Helene

Amid wind-damaged and tree-crushed homes hit by Hurricane Helene across the Augusta area, the region's housing inventory stayed mostly unshaken.

Realtors of Greater Augusta, a local organization representing real-estate professionals, recently pulled year-over-year reports documenting the Augusta area's housing inventory, described as the total number of homes, condos, townhomes and apartments that are available for sale.

RGA Communications Director Kayla Hogan used a date range of Sept. 28, when residents were sifting through damage, through Oct. 18.

"Last year, there were 2,361 houses on the market in our area in that date range. For the same date range this year, there were 2,340 on the market," she said. "Not much of a difference."

A decrease in new listings, from 560 in 2023 to 238 in 2024, can be attributed only partly to Helene, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic's consequences included a drop nationwide in available houses for sale, as families staying sheltered in their homes weren't all immediately eager to sell.

"When you factor in the way the market has cooled down as supply/demand has evened out a little more, the storm hasn't affected the number of new listings hitting the market all that much," according to Hogan. "I'd venture to guess we slowed down in that arena for the initial week and maybe into the next, but things are coming back up to normal levels now."

Now imagine families, here and elsewhere, who were in the middle of closing on new homes in the area when Helene hit.

"In speaking with our affiliate members like our lenders, appraisers and attorneys, we're seeing an incredible effort to disseminate accurate information and keep closings on track," Hogan said.

Realtors rushed to reschedule appointments for the first week or so, but as readjusted closings move forward, agents are growing busier.

"Most lenders required homes to be re-appraised before the closing, so that caused some delays, but things seem to be back on track for the most part now," Hogan said.

Realtor groups from throughout the Southeast have sent truckloads of relief supplies to the Augusta area. Others appeared in person to cut trees and clear debris.

"Despite the challenges posed by the hurricane, the CSRA real estate market has remained remarkably steady," said RGA Acting President Angela Sorapuru-Lopez. "This resilience is a testament to the strength and adaptability of our community."

