'An adrenaline rush': Columbia County firefighters detail Hurricane Helene water rescue

As Columbia County Fire Rescue Lt. Matthew Johnson paddled out on his first ever water rescue during Hurricane Helene, he relied on his training and strong relationships with colleagues to make the save.

"That was my first time on a [water rescue] call, but it's something we've trained for," said Johnson, who has been with the department for 15 years. "It was kind of an adrenaline rush, but I wouldn't say it was stressful because it's the calls that we don't run a whole lot that we train a lot on."

The call to the 3000 block of West Lake Drive in Martinez came just after 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26, the night Hurricane Helene devastated the Augusta area.

When Station 2 crews arrived, they found a car partially submerged in 3-foot deep flood waters, according to a fire report. A man was trapped inside, nearly 100 yards from the waterline.

District Capt. Brett Cantey , who has been with CCFR for 21 years, said the flooding was caused by a nearby creek and the water was continuing to rise.

"With the water flowing, we made the decision to inflate the [Swift Water Rescue Team's RSV] boat, and sent two rescuers to the car to get him out and bring him back, that way he wouldn't have to try to walk or swim across the current," Cantey said. "Our main concern is getting them out as fast as we can, because it doesn't take a lot of water weight to move an object – even something as heavy as a car. With the water as high as it was, if the current were to pick up a little bit, it could definitely take the car downstream."

Johnson added there is increased danger when drains are not visible.

"When you have flood waters, you can't see manhole covers or where water is draining because it's all underneath the water," Johnson said. "Somebody walking could very easily step into one of those holes and get pulled down into a drain. Even with a life jacket on, water is very powerful. It can still pull you down and drown you."

Johnson, one of the two Columbia County firefighters who paddled out to make the rescue, said the water was about thigh-high where the car was.

"We paddled out to him and got his door open. We were actually able to open the car pretty easily," he said. "We got his door open, got a life jacket on him for his safety, got him on the boat, and then paddled the boat back to flat ground."

Other firefighters at the scene served as "downstream spotters," ready to help rescue anyone if they ended up in the water.

Once back on land, the crew made sure the man was not injured and offered medical care, which he refused, according to the fire report. A security guard on site made arrangements to take the man home.

While Johnson described the rescue, which was completed in just 30 minutes, as fairly easy, he said the extensive training the team undergoes prepares them to make smooth saves.

"It's a lot of muscle memory," he said. "[In training,] we walk through the equipment we are going to need, the methods we are going to use, and just kind of do that repetitively. There are places outside of the county we can also travel to for training."

The team was developed about five years ago after leadership observed minor flooding in certain areas of Columbia County, according to Cantey. However, the team can also be deployed to assist other counties in need.

"[We realized] there's a need for this, and we need to start getting prepared for it," Cantey said. "I look at it like, this may only happen once or twice, but those one or two times, we better be on our 'A' game."

He added that because Columbia County doesn't typically see a lot of flooding, many locals aren't aware of the dangers.

"I think people have a notion that they can drive through floodwater and they can't," Cantey said. "If your car is small enough and the water is deep enough, it actually floats your car. While we were out there, we saw two or three other people try to drive through the same water, and they ended up stopping and backing up. ... The worst case [with this call], would have been him trying to get out and walk across the road, because the majority of deaths with flood waters are from people getting sucked into drains. Thankfully, he didn't try to do that."

'It's like a pit crew': Johnson, Cantey on friendship's role in life saving calls

Johnson and Cantey, who hunt and camp together outside of work, also attributed strong relationships with colleagues to the overall success of Columbia County Fire Rescue .

"It's definitely a huge part, not just on our swift water team, but in the department as a whole," Cantey said. "You start to build relationships and friendships, you get to know each other really well, and it really works out great – whether it's on the fire scene or the swift water calls, because I know these guys. We all know each other's demeanors, so we can read each other pretty well and it's a huge help."

Johnson added there's a reason firefighters work in teams.

"You may be picking different people's brains to get to an end result, and that's what makes our job so smooth, relying on teamwork," he said. "We don't have to sit there and spend a long time trying to plan something, we just start going and we know what the other person is going to do. It's kind of like a pit crew or a well-oiled machine. Having that bond, that friendship, just makes it a little bit easier. Plus, if you get into a sticky situation, it doesn't get you rattled because you know they have your best interest in mind."

