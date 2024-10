The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone shot through the back door of Goat Kick Coffee in Evans.

The owner of Goat Kick Coffee told deputies that between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, someone fired a gunshot round through the back door of the business, according to an incident report.

Deputies noted a bullet, possibly a 9mm, went through the back door and left lead traces around hole, according to the report.

Cameras did not pick up the incident, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deputies find bullet hole in back door at Goat Kick Coffee in Evans