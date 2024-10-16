Open in App
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    Ring the bell: Students in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties are all back in school

    By Nick Sullivan, Augusta Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJxpm_0w8qdZG600

    The Richmond County School System is back in session Wednesday after Hurricane Helene caused a nearly three-week break so the community could recover.

    Richmond students were the last to return in the Augusta area, with Aiken Public School District returning on Monday and Columbia County School District heading back last week.

    “We’re trying to extend some grace at this time to those who might also have some things going on at home that they might have to take care of,” schools spokesperson Haley Lacuesta said.

    Richmond County students lost out on nine instructional days that they will have to make up. Lacuesta said it’s not yet clear how Richmond will account for the missed class time, but families should have answers next week. The school board plans to discuss make-up time during its Oct. 22 meeting that starts at 4 p.m.

    The district’s nutrition services has been working since the hurricane to provide food for the community, serving 9,000 meals to first responders and more than 36,000 meals in total, Lacuesta said. Food services will continue undisrupted upon students’ return and will offer full meals for breakfast and lunch.

    The district is still assessing damage and isn’t yet sure how much Hurricane Helene could cost in repairs. And though power and internet has been restored at all schools, they expect some intermittent outages. Regardless, Lacuesta said every classroom is ready to receive students, and there isn’t any major noticeable damage from inside.

    There is, however, lingering debris in the area. Some sidewalks are obstructed and bus routes altered, Lacuesta said, which can present delays and safety concerns during commutes.

    “That is present on some of our campuses, and that can have an effect on some of our students, especially the younger ones who probably were really scared during that time,” Lacuesta said.

    Neighboring Columbia County schools returned on Oct. 9, a week earlier than Richmond schools.

    In an update posted to Columbia County schools’ website last Thursday, the district said parents can expect delays during pickup and dropoff time as bus drivers safely navigate new routes and hurricane-impacted roads.

    “We recognize there is more work to be done as our community recovers from this storm. But we also know that our community is strong and that we can rebuild together,” Columbia County schools’ update reads.

    Across the state border, Aiken County schools resumed classes on Monday and Tuesday with a two-hour delay so parents and bus drivers could familiarize themselves with potential detours, according to an update posted on the district’s website on Tuesday.

    Aiken schools resumed regular start times Wednesday. The district encouraged parents to walk their children to the bus stop or to school rather than send them to traverse the hurricane-impacted landscape on their own.

    Cafeteria menus may be limited as they work to replenish their perishable food stock, according to the district.

    (This story was updated to add a photo gallery and video.)

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Ring the bell: Students in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties are all back in school

