Red Cross volunteers at Augusta shelter feel the loss of those they're helping house and feed

Grace Black considers herself lucky. Despite the chaos of the past two weeks, she was elated — and proud — to be submitting an early ballot Tuesday at her precinct's polling place at at 2463 Golden Camp Rd.

And despite recent damage to her home, Black said concern for women's rights had motivated her to come out and vote this week. Her sister, Katherine Loftus, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran out of Columbia, South Carolina, was in town temporarily assisting her, and was sitting on a bench with her emotional support dog Bella Bambina outside the local Henry H. Brigham Senior Center as Black cast her vote.

Under normal circumstances, Black would have been early voting inside the newly remodeled Brigham Community Center, which had reopened Sept. 25 next door after two years and $10 million of renovations. But "normal" had been uprooted for her and the other residents in Augusta just two days later, after Hurricane Helene battered the city with heavy winds and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

"It poked some holes in my home with an old pecan tree, and all those are gonna have to be fixed or replaced with a new roof," Black said. "But at least I didn't have one come down in the middle of my house. I drive around and I see some of these houses, and I realize I'm really blessed."

Voting booths and machines had been relocated to the senior center as the nonprofit American Red Cross was running a shelter out of the community center, where the organization was still serving at least 26 displaced people as of Tuesday.

Brian Zeringer, a Red Cross volunteer manager and retired lawyer out of Renton, Washington, said the shelter was first caring for an estimated 80 people. That number has been reduced to one-third of what it was two weeks ago, but dire circumstances still need to be resolved for people who saw their homes completely lost, severely damaged or rendered uninhabitable by the hurricane.

"Matter of fact, with one exception, our entire sheltering team and our mental health people and our nurses have been actually sleeping here," Zeringer said. "Now, that's not typical, but in this case, it has worked well, partly because it's a good facility. But we're on our cots, just like the residents are on their cots, and lodging is very tight here."

With the help of partners and donors, the Red Cross has served more than 380,000 meals and snacks to people in need throughout the state, according to a spokeswoman for the nonprofit. Over 16,800 comfort kits and other relief supplies have been distributed by the Red Cross in Georgia, with three shelters still open and serving more than 130 total people in the state Tuesday morning.

Volunteers with the Red Cross were uncertain of when the three remaining shelters would close, but the Augusta shelter resident transition manager Gary Roane said the staff is actively working to help people relocate beyond their temporary housing at the shelter.

"My team comes in, normally a week or two later after a shelter has been open, and we already have pretty much a baseline of what our needs are and what we need to try to do for these clients," Roane said. "Now we can never make a person whole — we can never give them what they had before — but we try to get them in a frame of mind that, 'Hey, you don't need to be in this shelter for the rest of your life.'"

Roane said some of the people being serviced at the shelter were already unhoused prior to the disaster, and the Red Cross is trying to help connect them with rehousing possibilities as well, although past experiences have shown that a number of them decide to return to subsisting on street corners or sleeping underneath bridges.

Several residents affected by the recent disaster have turned around to volunteer their time with relief efforts, including Adam Barnett, who retired a few years ago from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. For 12 days, Barnett's home lost power, and during that time, he decided that the best way of navigating his own troubles was by offering support to other people dealing with their traumas in the wake of the storm.

This meant helping set up beds, distributing meals, keeping people hydrated, and often just letting people vent their uncertainties to him while Barnett guided them through the sign-up process for FEMA assistance by providing them accurate information.

"But going through this type of trauma — I'm going to be honest with you — it helped me a lot, too, as I'm a victim as well through all of this," Barnett said. "Helping people, letting people talk to you, letting people express themselves a little bit to you — to me, this is so rewarding."

Susan Landreth-Everitt, executive director for the East Central Georgia Red Cross chapter, recounted how her own home was destroyed by a hurricane while she was living in South Carolina in 2000. Memories of that loss motivated her to officially join the Red Cross in 2017, but late September was the first time she had seen a hurricane impact the area in which she lived while she was leading the organization.

The immense collective realization of the community's losses is just now beginning to really sink in, she said. This heartache is compounded by a sentiment from many in Georgia that most of the nation's attention has been focused on the severity of the tragedies in North Carolina and Florida, but that damage in places such as Augusta and Savannah is being neglected.

"And people are locally feeling like people in the world don't know that we're here — don't know that we've been affected," Landreth-Everitt said. "They know Florida and they know North Carolina, which are incredibly tragic, but the same is going on here. Have people forgotten us?"

With so many people still going without electricity, water and internet, and with so much debris left to clean up, Landreth-Everitt cautioned that it might take weeks, if not months, for the scale of the disaster to be fully understood and for the crisis to truly stabilize.

"But if you can, every day, go, 'Did I make somebody's life a little bit better today than it was before their interaction with me?,' that's what you do," she said. "It's that one step. Can you keep taking that one step forward? And that's what I'm focusing on, and that's what we're trying to keep our teams all focused on as well."

Roane, the shelter transition manager, said affordable housing would be the best solution for many of the hurricane victims.

He worries especially for older residents living on Social Security benefits or disability checks, and for the residents who were already unhoused before the disaster struck, who will now be facing even more difficult daily obstacles.

"We need the communities for these populations that may have some open rooms in their home that they have for rent, or these apartment complexes that may have openings that we can get someone into," Roane said. "That's our biggest need, because without that, when this building closes, they have nowhere to go."

