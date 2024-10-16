Open in App
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    What kind of impact do hurricanes have on wildlife? Some species figure out how to adapt

    By Erica Van Buren, Augusta Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZBLu_0w8qcQLm00

    Extreme weather events like hurricanes can impact wildlife in a number of ways including habitat loss, nest damage and increased vulnerability.

    “We were at the peak weekend for migration when the storm hit," Lois Stacey, field trip coordinator at the Augusta-Aiken Audubon told The Augusta Chronicle in an email. “Most birds hunkered down in thick foliage or near the ground. The peak winds, which did most of the damage, hit just before dawn, causing some birds to be killed.

    “I had a couple dead birds in my yard after the storm. They were killed by flying or falling debris or they were blown into structures. Some cavity roosting birds were likely killed when their trees were felled by the wind.”

    The Augusta-Aiken Audubon is an organization dedicated to educating the public about birds, wildlife, and habitat in the Augusta and Aiken areas.

    Powerful winds from hurricanes and tropical storms can blow birds off course and push them hundreds of miles away from their home habitat, according to experts with the National Wildlife Federation.

    “We have over a hundred species of birds calling the area home during most seasons,” noted Stacey. “As the storm came in we were at the peak of southward migration. So, there were millions of migrants potentially moving through. They either stopped and landed or went west of the storm.”

    Hurricane Helene strips tree cover, hurts habitats

    The storm stripped away as much as 90% of tree cover in some areas, Stacey noted.

    “But birds and other wildlife are highly adaptable," she said. "I have seen many species poking around the piles of tree cuttings looking for insects that were in those trees or are now feeding on the detritus.”

    There are a number of bird species that can be spotted throughout Georgia depending on the season including:

    • American white ibis
    • African sacred ibis
    • Brown thrasher
    • American robin
    • Woodpeckers
    • American crow
    • Song sparrow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQ4mC_0w8qcQLm00

    “As far as habitat goes, tree fall, even on a massive scale like this, is a natural occurrence,” said Stacey. “Tree falls open the canopy, allowing for the growth of forbs creating grassland habitat which will become forest again within a few decades. This is the cycle of succession and is the natural way.

    "Birds that are primarily forest dwelling will move from formerly forested areas into remaining forested areas and open-land birds will move into the newly opened areas. This is how birds have survived for millennia.”

    Wildlife, like humans, experience weather impacts differently

    Todd Schneider, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resource Division, said impact from a severe weather event can cause anything from death  and lowering productivity to no real noticeable effect.

    “In a broad sense, wildlife are impacted by severe weather events in the same way that people are,” said Schneider. “Some species are dramatically affected. Birds aren’t going to fare well, especially songbirds in 130 mile an hour winds and constant rain. But birds are adaptable. For instance, woodpeckers can roost in trees and weather the storm.”

    Hallie Walker Brown, a postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University, said, research reveals that wildlife and people act in similar ways when dealing with extreme weather events.

    “Just like people prepare for hurricane season, we know that animals deal with these disturbances and are well adapted to dealing with storms," Brown said. "But the storms are increasing in severity ... animals aren’t as prepared to deal with the higher destruction levels of storms.”

    This reporting content is supported by a partnership with several funders and Journalism Funding Funding Partners.

    Erica Van Buren is the climate change reporter for The Augusta Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@gannett.com or on X: @EricaVanBuren32.

    (This story was updated to add video.)

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: What kind of impact do hurricanes have on wildlife? Some species figure out how to adapt

