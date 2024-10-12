Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Augusta Chronicle

    Homes in Richmond County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Richmond County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $197,000.

    The median home sold for $191,100, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3% from June.

    Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 6.2% at $191,100 compared to $180,000.

    Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

    Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.augustachronicle.com .

    Looking only at single-family homes, the $195,000 median selling price in Richmond County was down 0.5% in July from $196,000 the month prior. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 7.8% from a median of $180,925.

    Two single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 60.8% in sales price during July to a median of $129,350 from $330,000 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 6.4% from $138,250. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during July.

    In July, the number of recorded sales in Richmond County dropped by 15% since July 2023 from 260 to 221. All residential home sales totaled to $53.6 million.

    In Georgia, homes sold at a median of $345,000 during July, up 0.3% from $343,990 in June. There were 12,711 recorded sales across the state during July, down 7.8% from 13,789 recorded sales in July 2023.

    The total value of recorded residential home sales in Georgia increased by 36.2% from $6.3 billion in June to $8.6 billion this July.

    Out of all residential home sales in Georgia, 5.68% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, down from 5.88% in July 2023.

    Sales prices of single-family homes across Georgia slightly increased from a median of $345,447 in June to $345,486 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 3.1% from $334,994.

    Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.3% from a median of $325,000 in June to $329,250 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.2% from the median of $318,950 in July 2023.

    The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homes in Richmond County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy