Helene live updates from Augusta: Florida evacuees for Milton directed away from certain cities

Following the devastation inflicted on the Augusta area since Hurricane Helene struck on Sept. 27, much of the city's power has been restored, most roads are cleared, some schools are reopening this week and public transportation will start running again in a limited capacity.

Still, thousands remain without power and much remains to be done to regain any sense of normalcy.

The Category 4 storm made landfall Sept. 26 along Florida's Big Bend coast. The Augusta area bore the brunt of Helene's fury with isolated tornadoes and hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 80 mph, downing trees and powerlines.

Below is the latest information on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Augusta and east Georgia. The Augusta Chronicle staff will update regularly.

Georgia EMA announced on Monday Florida evacuees should only seek refuge in certain Georgia counties.

"Due to the widespread damage across many Georgia counties from Hurricane Helene’s impact, we welcome you to find refuge in areas such as Albany, Columbus, Macon and Atlanta," according to GEMA. "However, please call ahead as resources in South Georgia are limited."

Georgia state parks are open for RVs and campers. Visit gastateparks.org/Alerts for more information.

-Alexandra Koch

Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Events posted on Facebook over the weekend that the 2nd annual Evans Beer Fest slated for this weekend will have to be postponed due to Hurricane Helene's impact. A new date has not been released at this time.

All ticket holders and volunteers will receive an email by Wednesday with the latest updates.

- Miguel Legoas

You have cut-up trees and sliced-off branches courtesy of Hurricane Helene now lining the street in front of your house. And then you had a thought: Couldn’t I just pile a bunch of it up in my pick-up and haul it over to the paper mill myself?

Nope.

Clearwater Paper Corp.’s mill in Augusta says it’s only working with its existing contractors. That’s because of requirements about the quality of wood it’s able to accept.

The wood is processed either into fuel for its operations or paper products, such as bleached paperboard used for paper plates and cups. But fallen trees from your backyard may not work because of impurities like spikes lodged with its trunks, mill officials said.

“We can’t just have people driving up to the mill gates with a flatbed of their wood,” said company spokesman Matt Van Vleet in an interview Monday.

He added that the mill operations were suspended immediately following Hurricane Helene, but came back and reached full production during the middle of last week. The milling operations employ about 700 people.

“We are receiving storm-related wood but only from our regular logging and chipping contractors,” Van Vleet said in an email. “Those contractors know the type of wood we can accept and follow all of our safety rules when delivering to the mill.”

He said folks in and around Augusta can work through local logging and chipping companies in the area since many already work with the mill.

- Matthew Dolan

Potable water, bottled water, MREs, ice and tarps are available at the following locations Monday:

The Depot - 511 Reynolds St., Augusta

Southgate Plaza - 1631 Gordon Hwy., Augusta

Diamond Lakes - 4335 Windsor Spring Rd., Augusta

-Alexandra Koch

Augusta Transit fixed route, Paratransit/ADA and Richmond Transit services are now back online with a limited capacity service. The following routes have regular service with diversions:

Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta

Route 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill

Route 5 Green Line/Washington Road

Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway

Route 8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel

Route 9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road

The other regular bus routes are not available at this time.

Paratransit/ADA will operate a limited service. Call (706) 821-1819 to reserve and determine ride eligibility. Richmond Transit will operate a limited service. Call (706) 821-1497 to reserve and determine ride eligibility.

Those needing to find a route, bus schedules, and other information may call (706) 821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday–Saturday.

Much of the Augusta area was still without power as the area headed into its second week of recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

Here's a look of remaining power outages in some of the communities of the Augusta as well as Georgia and South Carolina as reported by Dataminr on Sunday afternoon. The data is presented by electric utility, county affected and the number of remaining outages.

Georgia Power

Richmond County, GA: 16,028

Columbia County, GA: 12,389

Jefferson County, GA: 1,753

Coffee County, GA: 903

Hall County, GA: 882

Montgomery County, GA: 815

Emanuel County, GA: 577

Glynn County, GA: 574

Mcintosh County, GA: 513

Lincoln County, GA: 438

Dominion Energy

Aiken County, SC: 7,912

Edgefield County, SC: 1,198

Mccormick County, SC: 677

Saluda County, SC: 501

Richland County, SC: 127

Newberry County, SC: 85

Fairfax County, VA: 56

Virginia Beach County, VA: 39

Henrico County, VA: 24

Norfolk County, VA: 19

Aiken Electric

Aiken County, SC: 5,682

Edgefield County, SC: 3,882

McCormick County, SC: 490

Saluda County, SC: 147

Barnwell County, SC: 4

Columbia County School District issued a news release Sunday ahead of students' return to class Wednesday and Thursday. Students whose families are still facing hardships caused by Helene will not be counted absent nor face other repercussions.

As of Sunday, Blue Ridge Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School are the only two awaiting power restoration. They are estimated to be powered back up in the next two days. If power isn't restored, parents will be notified directly with enough lead time to make necessary preparations.

Schools will serve pre-packed food items along with additional entrees. A revised menu will be shared on the school district's website and on social media. As far as transportation goes, temporary shuttle buses may be required. Parents will be notified directly regarding any changes to bus stops or routes.

There will be no classes Friday or Monday, Oct. 14.

Aiken County Public School System announced on Saturday that Paul Knox Middle in North Augusta and Aiken High School in Aiken will serve as shelters. But this was later updated to only Paul Knox serving as a shelter. Those sheltering at Paul Knox should enter at Wells Road and Pisgah Avenue.

Aiken County schools continue to be closed as they are currently on fall break through Oct. 11.

Many residents in communities surrounding Augusta remain without power as the area heads into its second week of recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

“It’s going to be a multiple-week-long process,” Wayne Gossage Jr., president of Jefferson Energy Cooperative, last week said of efforts to restore power in more rural areas. “I was here during the ice storm of 2014 and I never thought we’d see anything close to that, but this is much worse for multiple reasons. The transmission that’s out, the damage to our distribution system is going to take time to repair. The ice storm was isolated more or less, but this is all over.”

Here's a look of remaining power outages in some of the communities outside Augusta as reported by Dataminr on Sunday morning. The data is presented by electric utility, county affected and the number of remaining outages.

Jefferson Energy

Mcduffie County, GA: 3,153

Jefferson County, GA: 3,105

Columbia County, GA: 2,691

Richmond County, GA: 1,795

Burke County, GA: 1,116

Warren County, GA: 826

Glascock County, GA: 465

Emanuel County, GA: 435

Johnson County, GA: 229

Washington County, GA: 89

Aiken Electric

Aiken County, SC: 6,033

Edgefield County, SC: 4,126

McCormick County, SC: 535

Saluda County, SC: 146

Barnwell County, SC: 40

Dominion Energy

Aiken County, SC: 8,305

Edgefield County, SC: 1,418

Saluda County, SC: 1,008

Mccormick County, SC: 719

Richland County, SC: 91

Gloucester County, VA: 16

Abbeville County, SC: 11

Fairfax County, VA: 9

Petersburg County, VA: 8

Lexington County, SC: 8

United Way of the Central Savannah River Area, its 211 Helpline and the crowdsourced internet charity site GoFundMe.org are collectively raising funds for families harmed by damage from Hurricane Helene.The fund will offer unrestricted cash grants of $200 to help people pay for food, water, clothing, diapers and other critical supplies. "Additional grants will become available as new funds are raised through this impactful partnership," according to Madison Jones, a communications manager with GoFundMe.United Way CSRA’s 2-1-1 is helping to identify grantees, and GoFundMe.org will issue the grants. GoFundMe has made an initial $50,000 contribution to begin immediately helping 250 people in Augusta.Tax-deductible donations also will be granted to support those in need.

