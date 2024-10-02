Getting it to go: Augusta restaurants open up kitchens, hearts to Hurricane Helene victims

Bobby Morrison wasn't just worried about his home as Hurricane Helene roared through the Augusta area. He had no idea what was happening to Whiskey Bar Kitchen, the downtown dining-and-drinks venue he and his brother Kenny founded in 2012.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, where customers in indoor and sidewalk seating gathered at Whiskey Bar and several other downtown hangouts to enjoy hot food, to recharge their phone batteries - and their emotional batteries - while waiting for power, water and internet access to return to their homes.

Humanitree House smoothie and juice bar, 305 Eighth St., is offering "power, charging stations, food optons, juice, air" and "vibes" for displaced visitors. Solé Augusta, a sushi/tapas restaurant at 1033 Broad St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 4, with weekend hours to be determined.

Morrison's mind raced Thursday thinking about his business' big wooden awning and the walk-in freezers in the back filled with thousands of dollars' worth of food. "If the power goes down," he thought, "it's going to be a huge headache."

That headache never arrived. Similar to what happened in the Augusta area's devastating 2014 ice storm, parts of downtown Augusta managed to stay powered up. After addressing minor flooding in the kitchen, Whiskey Bar reopened Saturday.

"People, they were just all up and down the street looking for a place to eat," Morrison said. "As soon as we opened, there was a line out the door. I think anybody that was open was probably that way."

Augusta's boil-water advisory means places such as Metro A Coffeehouse, 1054 Broad St., can't make drinks with ice. The customers inside didn't seem to mind.

"But we can do all the hot coffees, the hot lattes because it all needs to go through a boiler," bartender/manager Ryan Pressley said Tuesday. "It's a little inconvenient. But, I mean, everything's inconvenient right now. We're adapting to each situation."

Though it's exhausting to be at work, for he and his co-workers "it's nice to be in AC and have some of the creature comforts rather than just be at home," Pressley said. "It's six of one and half-a-dozen of another."

The Mellow Mushroom, 1102 Broad St., erected temporary take-out windows facing the sidewalk where an uprooted tree near the curb is the only visible evidence of hurricane damage near the business. Staying closed Friday, the pizzeria reopened Saturday.

"The National Guard came by and we helped them out with over 250 pizzas," said Brittany Linley. "We had the fire department coming by, giving them free food. It's been running very smoothly."

Running smoothly was a worry, until Linley saw the customers acting cordial insead of chaotic.

"That was one thing I was worried about, but everyone's working together," she said. "It's nice to see that everyone understands everyone and we're all just trying to do the same thing."

This story was updated to add a video.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Getting it to go: Augusta restaurants open up kitchens, hearts to Hurricane Helene victims