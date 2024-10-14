Gulf Winds donates to Pensacola Habitat to Humanity

Special to the Advance

Gulf Winds Credit Union and its foundation recently donated $20,000 to Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, according to officials.

Since 1981, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity has helped over 1,650 households achieve affordable homeownership. Gulf Winds has supported these efforts since 2016, donating a total of more than $67,000 and volunteering at yearly events like the Executive Build and Women Build.

“Gulf Winds supports Habitat because they aren’t just building houses, they’re building stable foundations for families,” said Daniel Souers, Gulf Winds Credit Union president and CEO. “We love everything Habitat stands for in the community and are proud to support their mission of helping families through affordable homeownership, a mission that aligns closely with ours.”

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Sam Young echoed his thanks.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from Gulf Winds Credit Union. Their generous donation has not only helped us exceed our Women Build fundraising goal, but also demonstrates their commitment to uplifting our community,” Young said. “With their contribution and the invaluable volunteer hours they’ve provided, we are making significant strides towards building 60 homes in our community this year – two of those homes during Women Build! This partnership is making a profound impact on the lives of those we serve.”

To get involved with Pensacola Habitat, visit PensacolaHabitat.org/Volunteer.

