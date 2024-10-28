Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline

    By Riley Bunch - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpZNa_0wP7m1pq00

    Hundreds of flowers collected from Georgia cemeteries have new life on the eastside trail of the Atlanta Beltline.

    A massive seven-foot-tall skull that sits under the shade of the Fourth Ward office buildings just across from New Realm Brewing has caught the eyes of passersby since it was installed earlier this month. Its size and intricate patchwork of flowers that covers the entire surface make it hard to miss.

    The art piece titled, “ Steered by Falling Stars, ” is the work of University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art Director Joseph Peragine and Professor of Art Mary Hallam Pearse. The pair say it explores themes of love, death, loss, and celebration of life by utilizing discarded artificial flowers once placed on gravesites.

    Awakening the Netherworld: Behind the scenes at one of Atlanta’s best haunts

    “I don’t want someone to look at it in a morbid way,” Peragine said of the thousands of city residents who have likely had their attention piqued by the creation.

    “Hopefully it has the sense, much like the Day of the Dead celebrations, where it comes around once a year, and they’re really thinking about the memory of the folks that they loved and lost,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vPtV_0wP7m1pq00
    The artificial flowers that encompass this massive skull that sits along the Eastside Beltline Trail in Atlanta were collected from cemeteries across Georgia as part of an art installation titled "Steered by Falling Stars" created by Lamar Dodd School of Art Director Joseph Peragine and Professor of Art Mary Hallam Pearse. (Jason Getz / AJC)

    Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

    Pearse — who teaches in the jewelry and metals department — is a familiar face at multiple cemeteries across Georgia, particularly those near Athens where she spent months picking up discarded plastic flowers on the outskirts of graveyards and even in their dumpsters.

    “I would hope for bad weather because it’s when we have bad weather and there’s lots of wind that these flowers will blow off the grave sites,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    But it wasn’t long before staff at some of the cemeteries began collecting flowers for the art professor and had garbage bags full for her when she showed up on the weekends.

    Each flower that makes up the skull’s surface carries its own story.

    ‘Ghostbusters in Concert’ comes to Atlanta

    In Athens, a maintenance worker and a student personally brought Pearse flowers from their family’s graves. And some of the flowers that encompass the installation are from the Winder cemetery after the horrific Apalachee High School shooting shook the town.

    “They see it as them participating in this project with us,” she said. “People have found it to be really meaningful that flowers actually have another life outside of them being markers on their family cemeteries.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsJ4S_0wP7m1pq00
    Photos show the progression of Steered by Falling Stars, an art piece by University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art Director Joseph Peragine and Professor of Art Mary Hallam Pearse. (Courtesy of Joseph Peragine and Mary Hallam Pearse)

    Credit: George Mathis/AJC

    The art project is part of the “ ...an Atlanta Biennial... ” organized by The Temporary Art Center from Oct. 3 through Nov. 3. Just down the stairs from Peragine and Pearse’s piece, visitors can peruse the exhibition of about 30 Atlanta-based artists.

    Peragine, who worked at Georgia State for nearly three decades before his current role at UGA, said he started using skulls in his work during the pandemic — the same time Pearse began collecting flowers for her art. But neither have tackled the subject matter quite like this before.

    “The scale of it just seemed very important ... anything smaller than that just wouldn’t hold up,” he said. “It just felt it needed to be monumental.”

    The installation itself took around six months to create and was pieced together in slices carved on a CNC-router — a computer-controlled machine. The different parts were stacked and glued together to create the final seven-foot-tall structure. While it was transported to the Beltline in parts, it will have to be removed as a whole.

    Travel+Leisure names this Georgia city a top Halloween destination

    There was even a moment in the process where the pair considered using real flowers instead of artificial, Peragine said.

    “But in the end, I think that the fact that they’re plastic flowers that had a life before celebrating someone who’s dead and made out of material that will not disintegrate,” he said, “there’s a very nice circle that’s being closed.”

    Peragine and Pearse both agree that they hope viewers don’t look at the piece as insensitive to the idea of death.

    “I hope that people find beauty in this,” Pearse said. “A reminder of the beauty of life.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYge6_0wP7m1pq00
    An art installation of a giant skull made of flowers is shown near the Old Fourth office buildings along the Eastside Beltline Trail, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

    Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Related Search

    Atlanta BeltlineArt installationsRecycling art materialsAtlanta Journal-ConstitutionAtlanta BravesGeorgia State

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Do undocumented immigrants get free health care in Georgia? No, but there’s an exception
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution9 hours ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Once again it’s on? Keith Lee makes another Michelin-timed visit to Georgia
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    One-woman live show pays tribute to pioneering Black woman politician
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution5 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Despite what you hear, immigrants aren’t contributing to higher crime rates in the U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    As California expands its film tax credit, its governor takes aim at Georgia
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Georgia had 2nd biggest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Trump blasts Nazi label, calls Harris ‘fascist’ at rally in Georgia Tech arena: Live Updates recap
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ big plays help to down Bucs
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Awakening the Netherworld: Behind the scenes at one of Atlanta’s best haunts
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    ‘Real Housewives’ reality stars don’t do well on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy