Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia

    By Lautaro Grinspan - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoQfB_0wJu21MD00

    Aimee Zangandou was just a teen in 1997 when she moved to metro Atlanta with her parents, leaving behind the violent aftermath of a bloody genocide in the family’s native Rwanda. They settled in Stone Mountain via the U.S. refugee program , a legal pathway into the country for people who fear for their safety back home.

    Created under former President Jimmy Carter, the refugee program has allowed millions of vulnerable exiles from across the world to start new lives stateside, bringing profound changes to communities across the country — and helping reshape the face of metro Atlanta.

    In DeKalb County, a steady stream of newcomers from places such as Bhutan, Somalia, Sudan, Liberia and Vietnam brought national attention to the refugee hub of Clarkston, earning the city monikers ranging from “the most diverse square mile in America” to “the Ellis Island of the South.”

    But whether refugees will continue arriving in meaningful numbers is deeply uncertain. The 2024 presidential election has generated intense debate around immigration policy — the byproduct of years of crisis at the southern border — and, depending on the outcome, it could yield big cuts to the refugee program come 2025.

    “It’s not easy to find the right words to describe what this moment feels like,” said Zangandou, now an executive director at Inspiritus , one of the five local resettlement agencies that help refugees relocate to Georgia. “Everybody’s nervous.”

    The refugee program is coming off a banner year.

    From October 2023 through September, Georgia resettled 3,227 refugees , more than all but 11 other states. Nationwide, the U.S. welcomed over 100,000 immigrants through the refugee program in that time span, a thirty-year milestone, according to U.S. Department of State .

    Georgia Decides: AJC voter guide is available in English and Spanish

    The number of refugees who are vetted and cleared to come each year is decided upon by the president.

    For the last three years, President Joe Biden has set the annual refugee cap at 125,000. His administration has also admitted tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Afghans through alternative humanitarian avenues outside of the cap.

    That has marked a sharp break from the preceding administration. President Donald Trump set historic lows for refugee admission targets, reaching a nadir of 18,000 during his last year in office, with only 11,800 actually admitted.

    Trump has said he would suspend refugee resettlement altogether should he retake the White House.

    “It’s just such an opposite approach to this work,” said Paedia Mixon, chief executive officer at New American Pathways , a local resettlement agency. “It’s a really challenging thing to say that [after Election Day], something [could] happen that will change our operation night and day, dramatically.”

    As a result of the Trump cuts, over 100 resettlement offices shuttered nationwide during his four years in office. In Georgia, local agencies saw their budgets slashed and were forced to downsize during the Trump years.

    Inspiritus alone had an 80% capacity reduction in the Atlanta , and lost 50% of its staff across its entire organization, which also resettles refugees in Savannah, Nashville, and Birmingham.

    “I think we all feel anxiety. I think the whole collective field feels anxiety,” Mixon said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S3Lq_0wJu21MD00
    Carola Briceo Pea, a refugee from Venezuela, in her Clarkston, Georgia apartment. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Following the Trump-era downsizing, building capacity back up to adapt to Biden’s much higher refugee caps proved difficult. According to agency leaders, suitable caseworkers need to have a specialized skill set to serve new immigrants, including extensive language skills, which explains why the restoration of the refugee program was slow-going.

    The U.S. resettled roughly 11,400 refugees in 2021; 25,400 refugees in 2022; and 60,000 in 2023 before crossing the 100,000 threshold this year.

    A closer look at Trump and Harris’ immigration policies, how they impact you Unprecedented polarization

    Refugee resettlement leaders say the newfound volatility in the federal government’s approach to refugee resettlement is the product of deepening polarization around immigration. As newcomers who arrive via a regulated, legal pathway, refugees hadn’t engendered significant backlash in the past.

    But that has started to change.

    “Ever since President Carter codified refugee resettlement, and even before that, it was a bipartisan issue. It was bipartisan supported,” said Justin Howell, executive director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Atlanta, a resettlement agency that relocated more than 1,500 refugees from 34 countries in fiscal year 2024, 44% of whom were children.

    “It’s only recently that our politics have gotten to the point where immigration has become so heavily politicized,” he said. “I wish we could get back and really look at it from a policy lens, actual data, rather than just emotion. That’s the problem. That’s what this is about, right? It’s about emotion.”

    Mixon and Zangandou explained that concerns over border security have led some to conflate refugees with migrants who come to the country illegally.

    “There’s some rhetoric around the idea of there being a ‘good’ immigrant and a ‘bad’ immigrant. But I feel like anti-immigrant sentiment is anti-immigrant sentiment. It impacts refugees. It impacts everyone,” Mixon said.

    According to Zangandou, evolving political realities and increased “animosity toward the work that we do” have led Inspiritus to spend more time thinking about safety for staffers and refugees.

    A new sudden change in policy could have severe implications for agencies like Inspiritus, and it could represent a turning of the page for communities like Clarkston. Still, Zangandou said those facing persecution in other countries would be most affected, if the U.S. refugee program is drastically reduced or no longer exists.

    “It’s about life and death for them,” she said.

    Resettlement leaders say people locked out of the refugee program may see no other choice for themselves but to try to reach the U.S. via the southern border, and try their luck there.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Related Search

    Dekalb countyUs refugee programRefugee resettlement2024 presidential electionElection DayUs immigration policy

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    John Wayne
    1d ago
    Good their ass should be afraid people are tired of this bullshit.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How much does illegal immigration cost Georgians? Here’s what we know
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Harris, Trump battle for Black male voters in Georgia as campaign enters final days
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Harris and Obama reach out to Black voters at Georgia rally
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    You just won the lottery. What now?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Black royalty on campus: What it’s like to be an HBCU queen
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Georgia woman found guilty of murder after her toddler’s remains found at landfill
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution13 hours ago
    Federal agents raid owner of Atlanta’s shuttered Forest Cove apartments
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Three Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Latto to replace Cardi B at One Musicfest in Atlanta
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Atlanta murder-for-hire of socialite Lita Sullivan featured on ‘20/20’
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Children’s Cape Day: Crohn’s and arthritis don’t stop this 10-year-old
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution20 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Former Georgia Tech linebacker starring for Canadian Football League’s BC Lions
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Sen. Warnock, Rep. Johnson want answers from BioLab as pressure mounts following fire
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post13 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy