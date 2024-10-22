Open in App
    Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Buccaneers

    By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXACG_0wHZn6Bt00

    FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-3) and the Buccaneers (4-3), which is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    TV : Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

    Local radio : 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

    Satellite radio : SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 382. Buccaneers channel 228 and on the App.

    Livestream : Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

