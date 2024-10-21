2 hospitalized after diesel fire breaks out at Cherokee business

Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries Monday after a shipping container with diesel fuel caught on fire at a Cherokee County business, officials said.

Photos showed flames coming from a Conex trailer that was situated on a dump truck at Carmichael Development, a metro Atlanta contractor, according to Cherokee fire spokesman Capt. Michael Sims. Firefighters were called to the area around 4 p.m. following reports of a fire and an explosion.

The business is located on Univeter Road, which was temporarily shut down from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road. Officials said the fire was extinguished by 4:45 p.m., but crews still had to clean up a “significant” amount of diesel fuel on the ground. A hazardous material team helped with the cleanup efforts.

A trailer with diesel fuel caught on fire at Carmichael Development in Cherokee County on Monday afternoon. Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

After the blaze was put out, Sims said firefighters searched for additional victims but didn’t find any. The two injured people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with varying degrees of burns, according to officials. Their names were not released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Sims said.

Crews responded to a fire Monday at Carmichael Development in Cherokee County, officials said. Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

According to its website, Carmichael handles excavation, sitework and design-build projects for clients that range from multi-family housing contractors, commercial properties, government entities and industrial complexes.

