Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    2 hospitalized after diesel fire breaks out at Cherokee business

    By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcFCn_0wG9y5wb00

    Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries Monday after a shipping container with diesel fuel caught on fire at a Cherokee County business, officials said.

    Photos showed flames coming from a Conex trailer that was situated on a dump truck at Carmichael Development, a metro Atlanta contractor, according to Cherokee fire spokesman Capt. Michael Sims. Firefighters were called to the area around 4 p.m. following reports of a fire and an explosion.

    The business is located on Univeter Road, which was temporarily shut down from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road. Officials said the fire was extinguished by 4:45 p.m., but crews still had to clean up a “significant” amount of diesel fuel on the ground. A hazardous material team helped with the cleanup efforts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWGDD_0wG9y5wb00
    A trailer with diesel fuel caught on fire at Carmichael Development in Cherokee County on Monday afternoon.

    Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

    After the blaze was put out, Sims said firefighters searched for additional victims but didn’t find any. The two injured people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with varying degrees of burns, according to officials. Their names were not released.

    The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Sims said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxnOi_0wG9y5wb00
    Crews responded to a fire Monday at Carmichael Development in Cherokee County, officials said.

    Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

    According to its website, Carmichael handles excavation, sitework and design-build projects for clients that range from multi-family housing contractors, commercial properties, government entities and industrial complexes.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine surrenders law license
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Kirby Smart has 100 wins with Georgia football. Where does the Texas victory rank?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution7 hours ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Walking pneumonia cases among children up sharply in Georgia and across U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution4 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Texas issues apology for fans throwing trash on field during Georgia football game
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Atlanta United playoff schedule set
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy