Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Hawks down Kobe Bufkin to start new season

    By Lauren Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q0EY_0wG3CHns00

    The Hawks will be down Kobe Bufkin to start the season, according to the team. On Monday, the Hawks announced that the sophomore guard sustained a right shoulder injury during Saturday’s practice.

    The 21-year-old will be listed as out for the Hawks season opener against the Nets on Wednesday. He is undergoing testing and evaluation and the Hawks will provide an update as appropriate.

    The team had looked at Bufkin in several lineups as a primary ballhandler when veteran guard Trae Young went to the bench. The Hawks still planned to have a secondary ballhandler and have several players on the that have the skills to create for other players. So, they won’t have to do too much shifting in the rotation as Bufkin recuperates from his most recent injury.

    The Hawks drafted Bufkin in 2023 with the 15th overall pick and has dealt with several injuries in his short career. The guard missed time last season with a thumb injury, as well as a big toe injury.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic savoring his routine through sips of coffee
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Hawks, Jalen Johnson agree to contract extension
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia reveals wrist tattoo at Mets-Dodgers game
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Kirby Smart has 100 wins with Georgia football. Where does the Texas victory rank?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution5 hours ago
    Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Texas issues apology for fans throwing trash on field during Georgia football game
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Buccaneers
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution18 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Georgia basketball lands commitment from 7-foot-1 in-state prospect
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution20 hours ago
    Atlanta United playoff schedule set
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    ‘It doesn’t feel real’: Families mourn after Sapelo Island dock collapse
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy