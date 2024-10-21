Open in App
    24 teams that can clinch GHSA football region championships in Week 11

    By Todd Holcomb - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKGbz_0wFQOt1T00

    Below are the nearly two dozen teams that can clinch Georgia high school football region championships with victories this week.

    To see the full week 11 lineup of games, go to the GHSA 2024-2025 football schedule.

    To see scores from each week of Georgia high school football play, go to the AJC’s high school football scoreboard.

    Class 6A

    R3 - Harrison

    R3 - Hillgrove

    R5 - North Cobb

    R7 - North Gwinnett

    Class 5A

    R3 - Hughes

    R4 - Decatur

    R4 - Woodward Academy

    R5 - Rome

    Class 4A

    R2 - Stockbridge

    R4 - Creekside

    R7 - Cartersville

    R8 - North Oconee

    Class 3A

    R1 - Peach County

    R2 - Sandy Creek

    R6 - North Hall

    R8 - Cherokee Bluff

    Class 2A

    R1 - Carver (Columbus)

    R6 - Columbia

    R7 - Rockmart

    Class A Division I

    R6 - Heard County

    R7 - Christian Heritage

    R8 - Athens Academy

    Class A Division II

    R1 - Mitchell County

    R1 - Early County

