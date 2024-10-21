24 teams that can clinch GHSA football region championships in Week 11

Below are the nearly two dozen teams that can clinch Georgia high school football region championships with victories this week.

Class 6A

R3 - Harrison

R3 - Hillgrove

R5 - North Cobb

R7 - North Gwinnett

Class 5A

R3 - Hughes

R4 - Decatur

R4 - Woodward Academy

R5 - Rome

Class 4A

R2 - Stockbridge

R4 - Creekside

R7 - Cartersville

R8 - North Oconee

Class 3A

R1 - Peach County

R2 - Sandy Creek

R6 - North Hall

R8 - Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

R1 - Carver (Columbus)

R6 - Columbia

R7 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

R6 - Heard County

R7 - Christian Heritage

R8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division II

R1 - Mitchell County

R1 - Early County

