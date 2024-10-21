Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Gilded in Gold: Georgia’s Capitol dome receives gift from Dahlonega mines

    By Danielle Charbonneau - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNSdY_0wFMAECQ00

    On Aug. 4, 1958, a covered wagon with 43 ounces of native Georgia gold unearthed by Lumpkin County locals departed Dahlonega with six other wagons bound for Atlanta. The gold was to be hammered into paper thin leaf and used to gild the Capitol Dome for the first time, making Georgia one of only 10 Capitol buildings in the nation at the time with a golden dome.

    The efforts gave nod to Dahlonega’s history as an 1828 gold rush town and reenacted the wagon train that moved the state’s treasury when Georgia’s capital moved from Louisville to Milledgeville in 1807. The gold-carrying wagon train, escorted by state troopers, made a 3 mph, three-day journey to the state Capitol, where the gold was presented to then-Gov. Marvin Griffin. The dome was regilded a second time in 1981 with gold coming from Dahlonega’s Crisson Gold Mine.

    Now, more than 66 years after the first gold donation, Dahlonega — a city named after the Cherokee word for yellow or gold — has stepped up a third time. At the 70th annual Gold Rush Days festival on Saturday, two Dahlonega mines — Crisson Gold Mine and Consolidated Gold Mine, each donated 10 ounces of gold to be used in the regilding of the Capitol Dome.

    Things to do: Visit a gold mine in North Georgia
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MP1n_0wFMAECQ00
    A wagon in the 1958 train that brought 43 ounces of gold from Dahlonega to Atlanta to be used on the Capitol dome. Courtesy of the Lumpkin County Historical Society.

    Credit: Lumpkin County Historical Society.

    The mines’ generosity was recognized during the festival with a commendation from Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who represents the area. The regilding is part of a $392 million capital renovation approved by lawmakers in February and includes a new legislative office building.

    Georgia House, Senate agree to $392 million in Capitol Hill renovations

    The framed gold was given to a Georgia state trooper and a Capitol police officer for safe transport to Atlanta.

    “It’s just really exciting to get to be another part of Georgia history and let them have our gold from Dahlonega again,” said Tammy Ray, co-owner of Crisson Gold Mine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvnEM_0wFMAECQ00
    Georgia Sen. Steve Gooch reads a proclamation Saturday from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp honoring the Crisson Gold Mine and Consolidated Gold Mine for their contributions to the restoration of the Capitol dome. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk

    Credit: Patrick Quirk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DERCJ_0wFMAECQ00
    Brianna Ray Weaver (left) receives 10 ounces of framed gold from her mother, Tammy Ray, on Saturday from their family's mine, Crisson Gold Mine. The gold is to be utilized in the regilding of the Atlanta Capitol dome. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk.

    Credit: Patrick Quirk

    Ray’s husband, Tony, began working at Crisson mine when he was 14 years old. After she married him at the age of 18, she too began working at the mine, which has been operating since 1847 and was opened to the public in 1969. The Ray family has been running it as a family business since they purchased it in 1990 from the fourth generation of Crissons who retired.

    “Dorothy (the founder of the Crisson Gold Mine) started her business with a folding table, an umbrella and a cigar box to put their money in,” said Ray’s daughter, Brianna Ray Weaver. “And little did they know that they just started what would become one of the top attractions here in Georgia.”

    Consolidated Gold Mine opened in 1898 in response to the 1828 gold rush. It operated until 1906 and at the time was the largest hard rock mine east of the Mississippi River. The mine opened for public tours in the mid-1990s.

    While neither mine is a commercial mine anymore, both offer attractions for visitors. The Crisson Gold Mine offers gold panning and includes a mining museum with an operational 140-year-old stamp mill.

    Visitors to the Consolidated Gold Mine — which is located under land where Dahlonega’s Walmart now sits — can take a tour underground, hear stories about miners and also pan for gold.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PWX3_0wFMAECQ00
    Dathan Harbert, general manager of Consolidated Gold Mines in Dahlonega, delivers a speech Saturday before handing over 10 ounces of gold from the mine to be used in the restoration of the Georgia Capitol dome. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk.

    Credit: Patrick Quirk for the AJC

    The Gold Rush Days festival takes place each year on the third weekend of October in Dahlonega.

    Photo Gallery The Georgia Capitol through the yearsMore photos from Dahlonega
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvfLo_0wFMAECQ00
    Brianna Ray Weaver, one of the owners of Crission Gold Mine, stands aboard the mine's float in the 70th annual Gold Rush Days festival parade on Saturday. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk.

    Credit: Patrick Quirk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BK9Us_0wFMAECQ00
    Sgt. Brent Sanford, a Georgia state trooper, and Officer Chin Pan, a Georgia Capitol police officer, hold 10 ounces of Dahlonega gold Saturday. The donated gold is be transported to Atlanta for the regilding of the Capitol dome. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk.

    Credit: Patrick Quirk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofOUQ_0wFMAECQ00
    On Saturday, reenactment actors dress the part of the original people who rode the 1958 wagon train to Atlanta that carried 43 ounces of gold from Dahlonega to Atlanta to gild the Georgia State Capitol dome. Courtesy of Patrick Quirk.

    Credit: Patrick Quirk

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mat.g thurmon
    2d ago
    enough already. stop texting me
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-85
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine surrenders law license
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Inflation is a shock we’re still getting over. Could it decide this election?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Georgia Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.31 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    ‘It doesn’t feel real’: Families mourn after Sapelo Island dock collapse
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Sabrina Carpenter dazzles with playful theatrics, sensuality at Atlanta show
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    Walking pneumonia cases among children up sharply in Georgia and across U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution7 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Kirby Smart has 100 wins with Georgia football. Where does the Texas victory rank?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution10 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Tyler, the Creator will bring his Chromakopia tour to Atlanta next spring
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    Accused Georgia school shooter waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea
    CNN1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Kirby Smart: Georgia’s pass-catching was ‘almost comical’ in win over Texas
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    New BBQ Concept Opening in Buford in Early November
    Business Debut21 hours ago
    Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy