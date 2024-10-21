Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    OPINION: MAGA and State Election Board schemes put on ice - for now

    By Bill Torpy - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    It’s like late 2020 all over again, except this time it’s happening before the presidential election.

    With Election Day looming, the courts are batting away attempts by MAGAistas to sway the race their way.

    Last time, after being declared the loser, former President Donald Trump and his acolytes tried lying, cajoling, suing, threatening and even rioting to undo the election results.

    This time, there has been an effort by Georgia’s rogue State Election Board, and from a host of others, to create a framework for Trump to chip away at the electoral system if he loses again.

    The efforts, passed in the name of election fairness, could create chaos. And into that chaotic void, MAGA faithful could sweep away the normal democratic electoral safeguards to try to weasel their guy back into office .

    In the past week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney , who seemingly is attached to an inordinate number of high-profile cases , slapped down two efforts to open the door for Trump if he doesn’t win.

    First, McBurney r ejected a lawsuit by Julie Adams , a Republican Fulton County Election Board member, that sought to allow county election boards across Georgia to refuse to certify election results.

    Adams, by the way, voted earlier this year not to certify this year’s presidential primary because she wanted to review reams of election documents and was turned down. But she didn’t get her way; the Fulton board certified the results by a 3-2 vote along party lines.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jSyv_0wFLuQgz00
    Members of the Fulton County Registration and Elections Board including Chairperson Cathy Woolard, left, and Julie Adams, board member, meet on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

    Credit: Jenni Girtman

    “I am a Republican, but all I want is free and fair and transparent elections,” she said earlier this year.

    Adams’ lawsuit before McBurney sought to make county certification of elections “discretionary,” rather than mandatory — like many Atlanta drivers treat red lights.

    But baked into her team’s arguments was an inventive — and outrageous — theory: That election boards could certify votes from a county overall but exclude certain precincts if they suspected fraud or discrepancies.

    McBurney noted this in his decision: “Under plaintiff’s view, (county election) superintendents are empowered ... to ignore or omit from certification those precincts or other collections of votes tainted by whatever error or fraud a superintendent may conclude has occurred.”

    Just pause and think about that. Election boards could dream up some pretense and then withhold the votes from unfriendly precincts and keep intact the votes from those they prefer. In a tight race, like what we saw in 2020, that could make a huge difference.

    Nah, the judge ruled.

    In another lawsuit, McBurney last week paused a State Election Board rule that said county election workers must count the paper ballots at each precinct after the polls close to match them up with the vote totals on the machines.

    Sounds rational at first blush, right? The number of paper ballot receipts should match the number of votes recorded on the machines. But elections are messy and paper ballots get folded, lost or spoiled.

    The concern here is that election deniers could use small discrepancies in totals to hammer home accusations that the election was rigged and the Dems are again up to no good. They could then loudly demand investigations, the halting of vote counts and certification.

    You know, they could go all 2020 again.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzLO1_0wFLuQgz00
    An attorney representing the State Election Board, Robert Thomas, speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during a Tuesday, October 15, 2024, hearing. Cobb Countys election board sued the State Election Board over the rules, arguing that theyre unreasonable and exceed the boards authority.(Miguel Martinez / AJC)

    Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

    McBurney didn’t get into discussions of the rule’s validity. He said the State Election Board’s idea might even be good policy. But, he added, it’s simply too late in the process to undertake such an effort to train 7,500 workers across the state to count the ballots.

    “Administrative chaos,” is what he called it.

    Later, in the same courthouse, another Fulton judge, Thomas Cox, invalidated seven new State Election Board rules, including one that allowed election boards to perform a “reasonable inquiry” of elections.

    Now, “reasonable inquiry” sounds reasonable . But one must must usually cast a skeptical eye when something is sold as that.

    The problem is that “reasonable” is in the eye of the beholder. It is a subjective term and many people believe it will allow election deniers to try to delay, obfuscate and ultimately throw out votes under some pretext. Again, 2020 all over again.

    The Republican Party has filed a notice of appeal. It’s unclear when — or if — that would be heard.

    The recent lawsuits saw a mixed-up mash that today’s elections create. There were both Democrats and Republicans suing to prevent the State Election Board’s latest offerings from coming into play. A fake Electoral College Elector named Brad Carver was one of the attorneys pushing for the new State Election Board rules.

    That five-person election board is controlled by three MAGA-leaning members. At a Georgia rally in August, Trump called them “pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory.”

    The first two attributes are laudable. But the latter? Victory for whom? (That’s a rhetorical question.)

    The pit bulls have resisted advice from fellow Republicans like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as well as Attorney General Chris Carr, who I suppose are getting ready to man their battle stations in a few weeks if this election is close in Georgia.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Benjamin Gardner
    1d ago
    MAGA - Mephistopheles Afflicted Grotesque Americans
    Irma Maxwell
    1d ago
    ice it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Trump has a slight edge in Georgia over Harris, latest AJC poll finds
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA49 minutes ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine surrenders law license
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Inflation is a shock we’re still getting over. Could it decide this election?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Trump campaign visits likely to affect Wednesday commute on I-85
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 hours ago
    Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Kemp proposes new $1B income tax refund from Georgia’s giant surplus
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Walking pneumonia cases among children up sharply in Georgia and across U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Kirby Smart has 100 wins with Georgia football. Where does the Texas victory rank?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution10 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy