Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Nailing it! Students build skills and confidence in construction class

    By Martha Dalton - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bTtX_0wFLE4JY00

    When Dan Moffit’s eighth grade students at Elkins Pointe Middle School file into his construction class first thing in the morning, they place their bookbags on shelves they made. After the morning announcements, they quickly get to work using sanders, drills and saws to make Adirondack chairs.

    Some students are sanding wood, others are drilling screws and a few are measuring boards. Moffit roamed the room, monitoring their progress. He stopped to help them when necessary. Sometimes, he said, that means reviewing the basics.

    “We have to find the center of the back of those chairs,” he said. “So they take a tape measure and it’s 22 and a quarter (inches). ‘What’s half of 22?’ Some (students) can’t tell me. So we have to work through that math.”

    Moffit’s class is unique in Fulton County and Georgia. Although it’s part of Georgia’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education program, it’s one of just two middle school construction programs in Fulton schools and one of 20 such programs in the state.

    Some education and industry experts argue it’s important to teach such classes in middle school to introduce students to workforce training at an early age. State leaders say Georgia needs more workers trained in construction fields such as carpentry and welding.

    Student Nathan Chow enjoys the class, but says it demands precision.

    “If you get one measurement wrong, you actually might not know it right away, and it’ll really mess you up later,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQayX_0wFLE4JY00
    Nathan Chow, 13, an eighth grader at Elkins Pointe Middle School in Roswell, saws a piece of plywood during class. Chow says he really likes the class, but doesn't think he'll continue in high school. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

    Construction Ready is a nonprofit that promotes skill-based training and works with the Georgia Department of Education to develop classes like the one at Elkins Pointe. Zach Fields, the group’s vice president of K-12 programs, would like to see more middle school classes like Moffit’s.

    “Adults may look at that and say, ‘Why do students need to learn how to use these tools?’ or ‘Hey, that’s more for adult use,’” Fields said. “Students, and children in general, can do a lot more than adults give them credit for … and these types of programs can unlock that creativity and ability by giving students an opportunity in a structured, safe manner.”

    More classes in middle and elementary schools are in the works, Fields said. The state Legislature added $1 million this fiscal year to the CTAE budget specifically for construction classes. Construction Ready is working with the Georgia Department of Education to determine which schools will get the new programs.

    Students in each grade at Elkins Pointe can opt to take construction as an elective. Sixth graders take an introductory course for nine weeks. Seventh and eighth graders take it for a full semester, or 18 weeks. Moffit teaches about 400 students throughout the year, which is a little less than half of the school’s population.

    Moffit, a former computer systems designer, likes teaching middle schoolers. He’s been teaching construction at Elkins Pointe for eight years.

    “Middle schoolers get to try things out,” he said. “You don’t get to do that in high school. If you try out for basketball (in high school), you better be doing it all year round already. Middle school doesn’t do that.”

    Moffit also wants these young students to be comfortable with the tools they’re using. Initially, he was given devices like circular saws and awls, which were too big and cumbersome for middle schoolers.

    “So we had to change all of that and make sure ... the drills we’ve got are the little 9-volt, 12-volt drills,” he said. “They’re not the big ones.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqkbF_0wFLE4JY00
    An eighth grade student at Elkins Pointe Middle School in Roswell sands a piece of wood during a construction class on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

    Moffit also wants to reduce the learning curve for construction courses his middle school students may take in high school.

    “I’m working with them with the tape measure, basic drills, … band saws, very basic stuff,” he said. “When they got to high school before they had to spend a good year … just dealing with those basics.”

    Another reason schools and educators find CTAE classes like these appealing is that students enrolled in the programs graduate at a higher rate. The graduation for the state’s CTAE students in 2024 was 97.74%, compared to the overall four-year graduation rate of 85.4%.

    Georgia high school graduation rate inches upward again

    Many Elkins Pointe students will attend Roswell High School, which has a robust construction program. Some of Moffit’s students, like Chow, said they probably won’t continue the courses in high school, but still see the value in them.

    “I have a lot of other passions, but I do think it’s a very good thing if somebody did want to grow up and do construction,” Chow said. “It’d be (a) very good … steppingstone order to help you on a journey.”

    His classmate, Noah Jenkins, doesn’t think he’ll continue construction in high school either.

    “Probably not, but I like doing it and it’s fun to build,” he said. “I like construction.”

    Fields said that’s still a win. Students may get something out of the course they’re not getting in core classes, like English and math.

    “You’re developing leadership and self-confidence and learning that, ‘Hey, I’m good at this; I can make this cut really well,’” he said. “Or, ‘Hey, I know how to put this chair together.’ There’s an empowerment standpoint to it, which will carry across all subject matter areas.”

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine surrenders law license
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Inflation is a shock we’re still getting over. Could it decide this election?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Kirby Smart has 100 wins with Georgia football. Where does the Texas victory rank?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution10 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Sabrina Carpenter dazzles with playful theatrics, sensuality at Atlanta show
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 hours ago
    Falcons’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Tough day at the office’
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    ‘It doesn’t feel real’: Families mourn after Sapelo Island dock collapse
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution8 hours ago
    Walking pneumonia cases among children up sharply in Georgia and across U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Atlanta-filmed ‘Hysteria!’ brings humor, gore in ’80s ‘satanic panic’ dramedy
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Atlanta United playoff schedule set
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy