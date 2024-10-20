Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Texas issues apology for fans throwing trash on field during Georgia football game

    By Connor Riley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keeqo_0wEirChE00

    The University of Texas issued an apology for the behavior of its fans during a 30-15 loss to Georgia.

    Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, president and athletic director Chris Del Conte all attached their names to the statement.

    “While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night’s game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew,” the statement said. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

    Texas to be fined, penalized by SEC for fan behavior

    The statement added that steps will be taken to make sure something like this does not happen again.

    “Respect, sportsmanship, and fairness are the values that drive our program, and we expect all of our fans to uphold these standards,” the statement said. “We are committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants, teams, officials and fans, and we will take steps to ensure that this type of behavior does not happen again. We appreciate the support of Longhorn Nation and are confident that, moving forward, we will continue to represent our university with pride and respect.”

    https://twitter.com/CodyChaffins/status/1847867499666194534

    Texas fans threw trash onto the field after a third-quarter penalty had negated a Texas interception.

    While the trash was being cleaned up, the officials gathered and overturned the penalty. The trash incident caused a nearly four-minute delay in the game. Texas was not issued any sort of penalty for the delay.

    Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks put out a lengthy statement on the matter on X.

    “I will challenge the conference office on what happened and how it happened in the manner it did,” Brooks said. “Thankfully this did not cost our young men a hard fought win. Disagreeing with a singular call is natural and will happen several times in every football game. I can accept that. What I cannot accept is the manner in which this specific call was reversed.”

    After the incident, Texas scored to make it a 23-15 game. Georgia was able to respond and score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 30-15.

    This was the first time Georgia and Texas met as conference foes. The two sides will play in Athens next season.

    Texas’ next home game comes on Nov. 9, when it takes on Florida. Georgia plays Florida on Nov. 2, but that game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia’s next home game is against Tennessee on Nov. 16.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former longtime SEC official believes video may have swayed UGA-Texas officials
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionlast hour
    Georgia DB Dan Jackson ejected, faces suspension
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    SEC standings after Georgia's win at Texas, insane Week 8
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Falcons make practice squad moves
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution7 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Falcons’ lack of pass rush increasingly troublesome
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Walking pneumonia cases among children up sharply in Georgia and across U.S.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Buttoned-up real estate exec goes all out for Halloween
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution8 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    What is Scout Living? The AJC toured the Ponce City Market tower to find out
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution10 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution4 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    New to Atlanta United? Here’s what you need to know
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Falcons place Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve and add Kevin King o active roste
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy