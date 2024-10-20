Early voting in Georgia: Here’s how to cast your ballot over the weekend

During the advance early voting period , which ends on Friday, Nov. 1, all Georgia counties offer Saturday voting options, and some are open on Sundays.

In metro Atlanta, these counties offer weekend early voting Saturday Oct. 19 and 26 and Sunday Oct. 20 and 27: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

To find early voting locations, dates and hours, visit your county election office website or the state’s My Voter page .

Athens. Clarke County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27. Oconee County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Macon and Warner Robins. Bibb County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 27. Houston County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26. Peach County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Savannah area. Chatham County Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27. Effingham County Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Here are the scheduled weekend voting dates in the AJC’s Voter Voices counties, the key counties we’ve profiled this year.

Banks: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Chatham: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27.

Clayton: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26; Sunday Oct. 20 and 27.

Peach County: Saturday Oct. 19 and 26.

Washington: Saturday Oct. 26.

