Usher takes fans on a nostalgic journey during first Atlanta tour stop

Usher sure knows how to throw a great party.

It’s what drew fans to his iconic 100-show Las Vegas residency for nearly three years. It’s what led to his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year. And it has defined his R&B prowess throughout his 30-year career.

At 46, Usher can still mesmerize crowds with his impeccable dance moves, relentless sex appeal and triumphant vocal chops that constantly prove he’s one of the greatest entertainers of all-time. His long list of hits transcends genre.

During the first Atlanta stop of his Past Present Future Tour (his first shows in the city were initially scheduled for August but were postponed to December due to a neck injury), the music legend delivered a show teeming with nostalgia and seduction. Usher, wearing all white, hit the stage around 9 p.m.

“Tonight, I share with you my story,” he told the audience.

He opened the show with “Coming Home,” the first track from his ninth studio album of the same name. Then he swiftly transitioned into “Hey Daddy” and “Big” to cap the concert’s opening sequence. A screen, declaring itself “a computer driven by AI technology,” showed pictures and videos drawn from Usher’s long career, guiding the crowd with a timeline. I could have done without the computerized voice. It felt odd at times and didn’t really add much to the overall production. The throwback clips of Usher were interesting enough, though.

Usher brought his Past Present Future Tour to sold out State Farm Arena on Thursday, October 17, 2024. This was the first of three sold out shows including Friday and Sunday. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

The timeline began where it all started — 1993′s “Call Me a Mack,” Usher’s debut single. He also performed “Think of You,” a standout track from his eponymous 1994 debut album. Usher took a moment to look at the screen of his younger self as if he’s still in awe of how far he’s come. Elsewhere in the show, he led fans to his “My Way,” “8701″ and “Confessions” eras while showcasing the choreography from the memorable videos from those albums. In true Atlanta fashion, Usher, now wearing a Braves shirt with a bedazzled blue cap and jeans to match, later gave his voice a break and performed a skate sequence to songs like “Don’t Waste My Time” and “Love in This Club.”

For the sexier part of the show, Usher donned a white T-shirt and jeans. With the mic as his only prop, he performed his sultry hits like “Nice and Slow,” “U Got It Bad” and “Climax.” He humped the mic and took his shirt off, garnering screams from his fans. This is what Usher does best — making his female fans feel as sexy as he sings about them. He furthered this knack as he started to walk into the audience to seduce fans. Wearing a red fur coat, Usher’s enduring sex appeal hit a peak. As he strolled around State Farm Arena to the tune of “There Goes My Baby,” fans were clawing for their chance to be Usher’s girlfriend for the night.

He serenaded his more famous fans in the crowd, like Muni Long, Summer Walker and Monica. Those in the VIP section got a special treat: Usher started feeding them with cherries. Men chimed in on the action, too. Usher gave a couple in the audience cherries to feed each other, which ignited a steamy make out session.

The moment became a great segue to the Magic City portion of the show, when strippers danced to “I Don’t Mind.”

For the final chapter of the show, he performed his most recent hit “Good Good” and greatest hit “Yeah!” Similar to his Super Bowl performance, he repeated how he “brought the world to the A.” As someone who’s seen Usher in Las Vegas twice and watched his halftime set several times, his Past Present Future performance heavily resembled his previous shows without much distinction. He only performed a few songs from his newest album, which wasn’t enough to add a fresh layer to the show. However, for those who missed his Vegas shows, that didn’t matter at all.

The technology during the show was more distracting than helpful. The screen displayed Usher talking about the impact of his absent father (something he also mentioned during his viral BET Awards acceptance speech in June) on his life. But the moments were too brief for such a heavy topic that it made me want to learn more about that pain instead of paying attention to the show.

However, the show’s least interesting elements didn’t stop fans from grooving along on their feet for more than two hours. Before the concert officially ended, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox took the stage to surprise Usher and his wife Jennifer with a birthday cake (the pair’s birthdays are only a day apart, Oct. 13-14). The crowd danced to “Swag Surf” and other Atlanta rap anthems as Usher, his friends and family danced on stage. It was a joyous homecoming for an icon who’s always celebrated Atlanta.

Usher’s next shows at State Farm Arena are Oct. 18 and 20 and Dec. 9-10 and 12.

