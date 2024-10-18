Q&A: Coach discusses big game vs. rival, his return to Wheeler County

Today’s interviewee is Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith, whose team is playing Telfair County at home Friday night for first place in Region 4-A Division II. Opened in 1966, Wheeler County has never won a region title. Telfair’s last title came in 1993. The schools are 12 miles apart in bordering southeast Georgia counties.

1. What does this game mean for the team? “This game even without the region implications is huge on its own. With the proximity between the towns, these young men have grown up competing with each other. Our guys understand the importance as it applies to the region, but they also understand the rivalry. The atmosphere at the game is always special. You have everyone from both towns and alumni that come back.”

2. What would you want people to know about your team? What’s the scouting report? If you’re the TV color commentator for the Wheeler-Telfair game, what would you say about the Bulldogs? “These young men have worked really hard to improve each week. We lost our quarterback in July to an injury and had to change from a wing-T team to more of a wildcat look, and our guys have really bought into that identity. We have a small senior group of seven, and a lot of our underclassmen have done a good job of stepping into leadership roles.” [Wheeler County attempts an average of one pass per game. Alvin Ricks has rushed for 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he’s 3-for-3 passing for 69 yards.]

3. It’s probably true that most Georgians could not find Wheeler County on the map. Where is it, and what’s it like? “Wheeler County is in south central Georgia and has a very rural, small-town feel. It’s probably known for logging, farming and church. The people here are very hard working, proud people who would give you the shirt off their back.”

4. Why did you come to Wheeler County in the first place? And why leave and come back? “First let me say that I believe that God’s plans are far greater than our plans. I was the head coach at a small private school in Lyons [Robert Toombs Academy] and met the then-head coach at Wheeler County, Randy Collins, at the roundtable coaches radio show. We struck up a friendship, and when he retired, he came to be my defensive coordinator. I was at the school nine years, and we played in four state championships [and won a GISA title in 2013]. The school had a change in administration and decided to go in a different direction. Coach Collins told me that Wheeler County was open and spoke very highly of the people there. I applied and got the job. After year three at Wheeler County, Coach Collins and Coach [Percy] Leggett retired, and I was struggling to replace them. Dodge County came open, and I thought that it might be a great opportunity for me and my family. I was able to bring in another great defensive coordinator in coach Wesley Lowery, and defensive line coach Calvin Wilcox was already there. After a rebuilding season at Dodge, one of my former coaches called to tell me Coach Ingle [Britt Ingle, who replaced Smith at Wheeler County in 2023] was resigning at Wheeler County, and I felt it was the Lord telling me to get back home. So I called Coach Dupree [athletic director Eli Dupree] and applied and got the job. I talked to Coach Lowery and Coach Wilcox, and they both decided to come with me to Wheeler County. We are blessed to be Wheeler County Bulldogs. I would like to thank Coach Dupree, our athletic director, Mr. [William] Bell our principal and Ms. [Suzanne] Couey the former superintendent for the opportunity.” [Wheeler County’s 6-1 record represents more victories than all but five teams in school history. The record for wins is eight, attained in 1999 and 1975].

