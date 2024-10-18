Open in App
    Lee County, Valdosta make biggest jumps among Georgia teams in national rankings

    By Chip Saye - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuzxp_0wC0bQOf00

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

    CalPreps

    (Top 100)

    11. (9) Milton

    14. (12) Buford

    15. (30) Lee County

    32. (29) Carrollton

    45. (69) Valdosta

    46. (43) North Gwinnett

    51. (44) Douglas County

    72. (NR) Thomas County Central

    80. (86) Grayson

    88. (90) Hughes

    94. (NR) Gainesville

    USA Today

    (Top 25)

    4. (4) Milton

    8. (8) Carrollton

    14. (16) Buford

    MaxPreps

    (Top 100)

    3. (3) Milton

    7. (7) Carrollton

    12. (13) Buford

    27. (27) Douglas County

    29. (39) Lee County

    52. (51) Collins Hill

    55. (55) Grayson

    57. (57) Thomas County Central

    59. (59) Valdosta

    61. (61) North Gwinnett

    64. (64) Hughes

    68. (68) Gainesville

    85. (85) Mill Creek

    Massey Ratings

    (Top 100)

    13. (16) Lee County

    19. (20) Milton

    20. (13) Carrollton

    33. (32) Buford

    46. (42) North Gwinnett

    52. (51) North Cobb

    54. (76) Valdosta

    60. (55) Grayson

    62. (65) Douglas County

    64. (62) Thomas County Central

    80. (83) Hughes

    83. (NR) Collins Hill

    91. (67) Coffee

    High School Football America

    (Top 100)

    4. (4) Milton

    10. (11) Carrollton

    22. (22) Buford

    29. (30) North Gwinnett

    37. (60) Collins Hill

    38. (33) Mill Creek

    63. (63) Grayson

    66. (69) Lee County

    68. (67) Coffee

    75. (75) Douglas County

    76. (76) Thomas County Central

    88. (88) Gainesville

    95. (97) Roswell

    97. (99) Norcross

    SBLive/Sports Illustrated

    (Top 25)

    6. (6) Milton

    9. (9) Carrollton

    16. (18) Buford

    NationalHSFB.com

    (Top 25)

    3. (3) Milton

    11. (12) Buford

    19. (20) Carrollton

    Blue Star Media

    (Top 25)

    4. (4) Milton

    6. (6) Carrollton

    11. (13) Buford

    22. (23) North Gwinnett

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

