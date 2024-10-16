Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    OPINION: Cobb sheriff serves a Whopper of stupidity at Burger King

    By Bill Torpy - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNO1q_0w8nMn3m00

    Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce, special orders don’t upset us.

    It seems the long-ago promise of Burger King — “Have it your way!” — still resonates with Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

    Now, we always knew the “flame-broiled” Whopper that you unwrapped never looked as enticing as it did in the ads. The meat wasn’t as perfectly juicy and sizzling, the bun wasn’t as heavenly plump, the lettuce a bit wilted.

    Still, we usually shrugged and wolfed that sucker down. Despite the royalty attached to the name, what did you expect?

    The good sheriff has higher standards. He simply won’t settle and will employ the police power of state to make sure The King lives up to his lofty vows.

    And because of that, Owens has become a punchline, seen as an imperious leader quick to have his underlings do his bidding, no matter how petty.

    And what’s more petty than having armed deputies rush to the scene of a fast-food joint to help an unhappy boss wage a complaint?

    I guess we can be thankful he didn’t call SWAT.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1ygS_0w8nMn3m00
    View from the dashcam of a Cobb County Sheriff's deputy arriving at a Burger King where their boss had a beef with fast food workers. (Courtesy)

    Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

    Owens, a retired Cobb police major, is the county’s first-ever African American sheriff, elected in 2020, and has largely kept out of the limelight. That is, until in March 2023 when he thought it was a bright idea to call his office to send some deputies to help in his dispute.

    WSB-TV broke this odd news whopper last week, showing police bodycams doing the work they were intended to provide. The truth.

    The cameras show deputies, three of them, speeding with sirens blazing to the scene of the ... um, not crime , exactly. To the scene of the alleged mistaken order.

    The deputies pulled up and the sheriff, sitting in his Supersized pickup, explained the emergency. His wife was hungry and, “I wanted to order her a Whopper with no mayo, cut in half, right?”

    He informed the officers he told the Burger King workers the order was wrong and did not receive satisfaction from them.

    “I don’t need no damn money back no more,” he said. “I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint.”

    “OK, sir,” responded a bemused officer, who then knocked on the restaurant’s locked door.

    Although it was the middle of the day, the Burger King’s doors were locked. The assistant manager told deputies they’ve been threatened before and were concerned for their safety. They didn’t know the fellow fuming outside was a man sworn to provide that safety.

    Owens was off duty and out of uniform, so all the restaurant crew saw was a disgruntled fellow dressed in camo idling in his F-150 with a large dog barking in the back seat.

    Who wants to mess with that for $14 an hour?

    Threats and mayhem are nothing new for fast-food workers. Things had gotten badly in recent years and then even worse after the pandemic. It’s vicious cycle: The jobs are low-rung, workers are hard to get, the service gets worse and customers, paying more than ever, get frustrated and angry. YouTube is filled with videos such as “Fast food freakouts.”

    Apparently realizing his boneheaded methods, Owens this week gave WSB an interview using the old my-wife-has-an-allergy excuse. She doesn’t do mayo.

    The sheriff said the assistant manager refused to change the order or even give him his hard-earned money back. (Owens made $195,000 last year .) He told WSB he never told the workers who he was and that they slammed the drive-thru window on him, leaving him with an uncut, mayo-slathered Whopper.

    Asked why he escalated the situation, he said, “I thought the best thing to do was to call a deputy,” Owens said. “In hindsight, I probably should have just drove off and took the bad service and left and came back another day.”

    Ya think?!?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8GgL_0w8nMn3m00
    Among the Cobb Chamber public safety award winners on Oct. 4 are (l-r, holding their Medals of Valor) Cobb County Police Officers David Cavender, John Pearson and Bryan Moore for their actions during a firefight with an armed carjacker in June 2020. Cavender was wounded during the incident and the suspect killed. (Courtesy of Cobb Chamber)

    David Cavender, Owens’ GOP opponent in next month’s election, says the 2023 episode demonstrates an abuse of power and a “sense of entitlement.”

    “If this is how he deals with a wrong food order, I shudder to think how he handles a true emergency,” he told me.

    As to contentions he’s pulling a last-minute smear job on Owens, Cavender says he put in an open records request and didn’t get the videos until Sept. 24.

    Also, he said the Burger King employee sent him an email. “He said the sheriff absolutely identified himself,” Cavender said.

    Owens did not respond to calls or emails to his office.

    I called Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, a veteran lawman who’s seen it all. Well, almost everything.

    “I can’t imagine doing something like that,” said Sills. “In fact, I routinely get substandard meals and don’t complain.”

    “I don’t know what he expected those cops to do,” he continued. “It’s obscene if you ask me. I just wouldn’t think of using them as my servants.”

    It does put a new spin on the term “public service.”

    Sills teaches a course to incoming sheriffs about ethics. “I ask three questions,” he said. “What would it look like on the TV news? Is it legal? And what would your mama say.”

    I don’t know about the last one. And the second is probably not illegal. But it sure as heck played badly on TV.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    burgess coat
    9h ago
    just another worthless idiot dressed in a Halloween costume.although he wasn't in his costume at the time.still a useless clown.
    Accucoat LLC
    19h ago
    Good Sheriff - I'm a conservative. He still earned my vote.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Death behind bars: Here’s how Georgia prisoners are being killed
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution23 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Nearly 12 million pounds of meat and chicken have been recalled. Here’s what you need to know
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    RHONE: The trad wife trend is both fun and unsettling
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Woman, baby rescued from burning apartment building in SW Atlanta
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution19 hours ago
    Photos: Hawks face Thunder in exhibition finale
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution8 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Mark Ingram shares strong thoughts on how he would’ve handled a Kirby Smart shove
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Roku doc shows how a WNBA player became an Atlanta Dream owner
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy