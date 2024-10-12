Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Second man charged in fatal shooting of Atlanta man walking his dog

    By Ashley Ahn - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FebJf_0w4hUZnY00

    Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man who was walking his dog near downtown Atlanta in February.

    Multiple people targeted and robbed 44-year-old Samuel “JR” Harris on Feb. 5 just after 8 p.m. at 893 Mitchell St. SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department . The suspects shot Harris and took his dog Tequilla, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

    “Can you imagine your son walking down the street with his dog, minding his business when suddenly people came and robbed him of his life and his dog,” Harris’ mother Mary Boykins wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $4,000 to reward anyone with information on the suspects. “His passion for dogs gave him a gentle aura and a quiet spirit giving him another piece of joy in life.”

    Boykins did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

    Authorities arrested Ricky Pierce, 41, on Friday in connection to the February shooting. Pierce faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm during a felony. Brandon Baker, 36, was arrested on April 22.

    Baker was also charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to police. His charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony have been dismissed, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

    Police also arrested 33-year-old Holden Able on April 12 in connection to the shooting, but all charges against Able have been dismissed, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Able was released from jail on June 13.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Cause I said so
    2d ago
    Rest his precious soul in Jesus precious name I pray Amen, condolences to the family for their loss
    Shelia McCullough
    2d ago
    Rip 🌷🌷🌺🎈🙏🏾 Amen
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Gwinnett teen was 38 weeks pregnant when body was found in woods
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady7 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Security guard stabbed 90-year-old over 50 times at Buckhead complex, warrant says
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution14 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Photos: Hawks lose to 76ers in exhibition game at State Farm Arena
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy