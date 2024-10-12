Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Georgia football’s Branson Robinson ruled out with knee injury

    By Connor Riley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMmp7_0w4hGT0800

    ATHENS — Branson Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game Saturday to give Georgia an early lead. Unfortunately for Robinson, it would be his last significant moment of the game, as he was ruled out in the second quarter with a right knee injury, according to the SEC Network broadcast.

    Robinson missed all of last season with a patella tendon injury. Robinson had three rushes for 12 yards against Mississippi State. Robinson returned to the sideline with a brace on his right knee.

    Georgia now is without its two bigger backs in this game, with freshman Chauncey Bowens also not dressed out. Bowens’ injury status is unknown.

    With Robinson out that will put more on the plate of Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones. All three running backs have played key snaps so far against Mississippi State.

    More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

    Etienne has led Georgia in rushing in every game he has played in this season.

    Through five games, Robinson has 22 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He largely had been used as a short-yardage running back for the Bulldogs this season.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Fans Demanding Rule Change After Oregon's Win vs. Ohio State
    The Spun1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum names the team that's the biggest threat to Texas in the SEC
    saturdaydownsouth.com1 day ago
    Falcons pummel Panthers as the vibes keep getting better
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons take another step on the road to eminence
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution14 hours ago
    Gwinnett teen was 38 weeks pregnant when body was found in woods
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Security guard stabbed 90-year-old over 50 times at Buckhead complex, warrant says
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Georgia's Best College Town Is An Artsy Gem With Food, Music, And Family-Friendly Activities
    islands.com3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    Wanda Smith, longtime V-103 morning radio host, has died
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Photos: Hawks lose to 76ers in exhibition game at State Farm Arena
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Gucci Mane goes orchestral with symphonic performance of trap music hits
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution18 hours ago
    Heather McMahan embraces timing of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast appearance
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to back down
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution13 hours ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy