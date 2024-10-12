Georgia football’s Branson Robinson ruled out with knee injury

ATHENS — Branson Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game Saturday to give Georgia an early lead. Unfortunately for Robinson, it would be his last significant moment of the game, as he was ruled out in the second quarter with a right knee injury, according to the SEC Network broadcast.

Robinson missed all of last season with a patella tendon injury. Robinson had three rushes for 12 yards against Mississippi State. Robinson returned to the sideline with a brace on his right knee.

Georgia now is without its two bigger backs in this game, with freshman Chauncey Bowens also not dressed out. Bowens’ injury status is unknown.

With Robinson out that will put more on the plate of Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones. All three running backs have played key snaps so far against Mississippi State.

Etienne has led Georgia in rushing in every game he has played in this season.

Through five games, Robinson has 22 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He largely had been used as a short-yardage running back for the Bulldogs this season.

Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.