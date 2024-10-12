16-year-old charged, accused of killing woman attending DeKalb repast

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a woman who was attending a repast in DeKalb County, police said.

The 16-year-old, who was not publicly identified because of his age, has been charged with murder in the May 24 shooting, police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith said. The teen is accused of killing Sametria McCord, 29.

The victim was among those in a large crowd gathered outside a house in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle off Snapfinger Road. McCord was at the location attending a repast for a family member when gunshots rang out around 7 p.m., authorities previously said.

According to attendees, the shots came from several houses away. McCord was struck and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died.

McCord had began working at Grady just four days before becoming a patient, the victim’s mother told Channel 2 Action News.

Sametria’s sister, Travonya Edwards, told the news station that she could have been hit, too.

“I was just with her. I was just talking to her. Just standing there with her,” Travonya Edwards said. “I could have been with her.”

