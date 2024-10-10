Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Health insurance, abortion, Medicare: Who decides, if not the president?

    By Ariel Hart - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2NOf_0w1j3Eie00

    “I would like to know for both candidates about ... health care and women’s rights on abortion and Medicare. Is it really the president that makes the decision or is it Congress?”- Debbie Brilling

    Hi Debbie,

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KU2yJ_0w1j3Eie00

    Credit: Mike Luckovich

    The short answer is the president has a lot of say, but not all. Congress, state governments and the Supreme Court do, too. And it depends on the issue. Let’s take each of these three health subjects you mention separately.

    As for your question on who holds power over these issues, the vote you cast for president will matter greatly. A president has a huge influence on what initiatives and issues are put before Congress.

    But a president can’t operate alone on any of these issues. Let’s get into the details below.

    Toward the end of summer, we asked AJC readers to share any and all questions they had on the topic, and they delivered. With the elections for the president and legislative offices about a month away, questions on health care are looming large on the campaign trail.

    Learn about the candidates on your ballot: Check out the AJC Voter Guide Health care (insurance)

    Often times when people talk about whether or not they have health care, they mean health insurance. You didn’t specify, but I’ll go with that interpretation here.

    The biggest decision presidents make these days when it comes to health insurance is whether to support the Affordable Care Act .

    Congress passed the ACA in 2010, and only Congress can repeal it. But a president can try to push Congress to repeal it or to make changes in the program.

    In his first presidency, former President Donald Trump vowed to repeal the ACA, and following his lead, Congress took it up, coming just one vote short.

    President Joe Biden did the opposite: He proposed new subsidies that made the ACA’s plans cheaper for low-income people and upper-middle-income people. Congress passed that funding, and that helped add about 700,000 Georgians to the ACA rolls . Those subsidies are set to expire in 2025, and whether to renew them is up to both Congress and the future president.

    The president can act directly to accomplish some changes in ACA even without the help of Congress. His or her administration can make rules that ease the process of enrolling in an ACA health insurance plan, like giving people more time to enroll. And they can fund supportive extras, like advertising to inform people what to do and navigators who help guide people through enrollment.

    Abortion

    This is one issue where the Supreme Court had the most say — but the president had a powerful influence. Trump changed the U.S. landscape on abortion because he had a strategy to appoint new U.S. Supreme Court justices who were likely to overturn Roe v. Wade , and they did.

    Going forward, there are still some ways the president and Congress can influence abortion availability. The president appoints leaders to the agencies that oversee approval of abortion pills, for example. And the president oversees the agencies that tweak rules on patient privacy — for example, a patient’s pregnancy test results.

    If a president pushed for a national law concerning abortion, Congress would first have to agree. And in the end, it would be up to the Supreme Court to say whether that stays in place.

    There are some decisions concerning abortion that are in Congress’ hands: It has already decided federal money will rarely pay for abortions, except in cases in rape, incest or danger to the life of the mother.

    Georgia didn’t expand Medicaid under Obamacare. Yes, you’re still paying for it Medicare

    Medicare was created and funded by Congress. No president alone can undo that. But there are some changes the president can make.

    Biden pushed Congress to allow Medicare to lower the cost of drugs by negotiating prices with drugmakers, starting with 10 popular drugs. Also as a result of that 2022 law, insulin now has a $35-a-month cap for Medicare patients.

    Future presidents will have to work with Congress to decide how to deal with Medicare’s coming budget shortfall. Options may include reducing benefits; trying to negotiate or otherwise drive down prices; or just spending more.

    _

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Georgia congressional leaders demand EPA scrutiny of BioLab chemicals
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 days ago
    What’s new and what to watch for in the upcoming ACA open enrollment period
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    As bird flu spreads experts grow more concerned about raw milk
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Georgia election workers reach settlement with right-wing website that spread false claims of election fraud
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Venue changed for Roberts-Rittenhouse event, after death threat on social media
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 minutes ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Dispute between two Native American tribes sent back to lower court
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy