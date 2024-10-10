Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Braves Nation: Pitching was strength in 2024

    By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZjiT_0w1aiBiK00

    Our Braves’ year-end recap continues with a look back at just how good the team’s pitching was this season.

    The Braves had a team ERA of 3.49, the best in Major League Baseball. They also led baseball in strikeouts with 1,553. They allowed 607 runs, tied with the Mariners for the fewest in baseball. Opponents hit .236 against Braves pitchers, third best in the National League (behind the Mets and Dodgers) and ninth-best in baseball. Finally, Braves pitchers allowed 150 home runs, fewest in the NL and second in baseball behind the Royals (146).

    Courtesy of the Braves, here is how this year’s pitching compared to last year.

    2023

    ERA: 4.14

    Runs allowed: 716

    Earned runs: 662

    Innings: 1,440

    Batting average: .245

    On-base percentage: .318

    Slugging percentage: .398

    Walks: 534

    Strikeouts: 1,516

    2024

    ERA: 3.49

    Runs Allowed: 607

    Earned Runs: 559

    Innings: 1,443.1

    Batting Average: .236

    On-base Percentage: .301

    Slugging Percentage: .372

    Walks: 449

    Strikeouts: 1,553

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    The Wolverine
    2d ago
    Let Max walk & sign Evaldi or Gray & get Adames for SS
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hawks announce Sixth Man section rebranding to FanDuel 404 Crew
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Braves Report podcast: Deep dive on 2024 Braves season
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Hawks centers building camaraderie through friendly competition
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution4 hours ago
    Falcons release cornerback Kevin King
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    David Cross, now 60, doesn’t mind being an older dad with a 7-year-old
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution13 hours ago
    Sunday’s X-factor in Charlotte: Falcons can’t take Panthers lightly
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Heather McMahan embraces timing of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast appearance
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    A look at past Atlanta United players and how they’re doing now
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy