Atlanta man charged in July 4 stabbing that killed grandmother of 13

Three months after a 63-year-old grandmother was stabbed to death, investigators have charged a suspect with her murder, Atlanta police said Monday.

Demitrus Davis, 38, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, rape, sodomy and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, police said. Davis is accused of killing Annette Santos on July 4 at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At 11:38 a.m. that day, officers were called to the home, where they found Santos unconscious, police previously said. She died at the scene.

The case remained under investigation until Davis was charged. No details about a possible motive were released.

Santos was known as “Angel” and was married with four children and 13 grandchildren, according to her obituary .

“Angel was known for her exceptional style and pizzazz, ability to do hair and makeup, her intelligence, strength and caring spirit,” her obituary states. “She could light up any room with her smile and make anyone laugh with her wit and charm.”

Santos was a licensed cosmetologist, according to her obituary.

“She was inspiring to many and was always willing to help anyone; her love for family and community found her often giving a helping hand, or being a bonus mom for neighboring kids and families,” her obituary states.

Davis was being held without bond after being denied at his court appearance Monday, court records show.

Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.