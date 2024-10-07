Open in App
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United defeats Red Bulls, stays in playoff hunt

    By Doug Roberson - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Uq1n_0vxv2Cvx00

    In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 2-1 win against New York Red Bulls that has kept it in the hunt for the playoffs. Roberson also answers your questions.

    If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com , DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527 .

    Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

    Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

    March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

    March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

    March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

    March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

    April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

    April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

    April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

    April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

    May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

    May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

    May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

    May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

    May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

    May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

    May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

    May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

    June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

    June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

    June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

    June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

    June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

    July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

    July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

    July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

    July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

    July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

    July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

    July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

    Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

    Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

    Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

    Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

    Sept. 18 A tlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

    Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

    Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

    Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

    Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

    Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

