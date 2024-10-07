Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    He shared a Facebook post on a teen’s death. Now he’s charged with murder.

    By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440qAl_0vxspeF800

    In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, Thaddeus Stokes shared a Facebook post about a 14-year-old Newnan boy who had been killed.

    “This (expletive) can’t be true about my baby brother,” Derez Simon had posted, with a picture of Jordan “Albert” Simon.

    But investigators believe Stokes already knew what happened. Nine days after the teenager was found shot to death along a Meriwether County road, Stokes was arrested Friday and charged with his murder.

    Stokes, 23, of Senoia, was charged with multiple felonies, including malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Meriwether Sheriff Chuck Smith.

    “At this stage of the investigation, we believe we have apprehended the individual responsible for this crime, but we will remain vigilant in our investigation to ensure all bases are covered,” Smith said.

    https://www.facebook.com/informingcitizens/posts/pfbid03JtoCffnX3cWdBhmjkEjQoY4cfjuUueXFZj9YVHHRcaJkeXhCDntDPJqa62zp2nZl

    Investigators have not revealed a possible motive.

    Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, a passerby reported seeing a body beside the road in the 12000 block of Rocky Mount Road in Luthersville. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Jordan had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

    At the time, investigators asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

    “We are requesting that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward,” Smith said after the teen’s death. “No detail is too small. If you saw Jordan or know where he may have been in the hours before his death, we need to hear from you. Your cooperation could be the key to bringing justice to this young man and his grieving family.”

    No details were released about how Stokes was linked to the crime. Smith thanked the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for assisting Meriwether investigators.

    “This is a senseless tragedy, and we are committed to seeing justice served for Jordan Simon and his family,” Smith said.

    The day after Stokes was arrested, the funeral was held for Jordan, according to his obituary .

    “His passion was music, specifically rap,” the obituary states. “Wherever he went, he always greeted you with a big hug. Whenever he saw you, he was a beacon of kindness with a gentle soul. He touched all who knew him.”

    Stokes was being held without bond Monday in the Meriwether jail.

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    NTSB releases details of Delta taxiway collision at Hartsfield-Jackson
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution21 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    As Hurricane Milton advances toward Florida, evacuees stream north
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution20 hours ago
    Donald Glover cancels the duration of his New World Tour due to illness
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Air pollution leads to fall in IVF pregnancy rates
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution8 hours ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy