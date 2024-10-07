Police seek suspect who assaulted Gwinnett store clerk with stun gun

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and assaulting the clerk with a stun gun.

Investigators released photos and video Friday of the attack, which took place May 23 at the Lucky Lotto Food Plus at 4142 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The security camera captured images of the suspect with a short gray beard wearing a red hoodie, jeans and black-framed glasses.

Video footage shows the suspect struggling with the victim for a few seconds before both fall to the ground. In the video, the suspect regains his feet before the victim and uses the stun gun to shock him as the victim tries to scramble away on the floor, repeatedly pleading, “Just one second!”

According to police, the suspect kicked the clerk in the head, causing him to lose consciousness. The kick was not included in the security video clip that was released.

While the clerk was unconscious, the suspect stole about $1,000 from the store’s register and left, police said. The man fled toward Lilburn. Photos shared by police show that the suspect may have discarded his hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Anonymous tips can still result in cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

