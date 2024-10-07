Open in App
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Vote: Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week

    By AJC Sports,

    2 days ago

    The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

    The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

    The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

    Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett High School

    From the nominator: Coach Godfree not only is undefeated this season with wins over McEachern in the Corky Kell, at Colquitt County and Brookwood, he has done an outstanding job continuing to build the brand of our program in the building. His energy, positivity and relationship with our players has transitioned to a great culture and atmosphere in our program.

    Positive impact on community: Coach Godfree encourages our players to get involved in many community events. Kids caddy our golf tournament and give time to hang out with a special needs school, called the FUN Club.

    Jeff Hammond, Worth County High School

    From the nominator: Worth County beat Thomasville High School for the first time since 1995.

    Positive impact on community: He supports all programs at Worth County High School. Players actively participates in city functions.

    Jeremy Edwards, Houston County High School

    From the nominator: Coach Edwards instills no BCD (Blame, Complain, Defend) into our players. He has taught our players to own up to mistakes, learn and move on.

    Positive impact on community: Coach Edwards believes that we must support those that support us. There are many in our community that support our team in various ways from food to financial support. Coach Edwards gives back by taking athletes to the assisted living center in our area to eat lunch with people who live there.

    Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.

