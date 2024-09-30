Open in App
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Saints

    By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20byfw_0vok0tW600

    FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was having a big game before he left with a knee injury in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

    Andersen played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76%). Rookie JD Bertrand finished out the game. He played eight defensive snaps (11%).

    Andersen had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

    The Falcons moved closer to a 60-40 split at running back as Tyler Allgeier had the hot hand. Bijan Robinson played 36 offensive snaps (64%) and Allgeier had 21 (38%) snaps.

    Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts played 38 of 56 offensive snaps (68%). He had three targets and no catches.

    Here’s a look that the playtime chart:

    Player offense special teams

    Ja. Matthews T 56 100% 6 21%

    M. Bergeron G 56 100% 6 21%

    R. Neuzil C 56 100% 6 21%

    C. Lindstrom G 56 100% 6 21%

    S. Norton T 56 100% 6 21%

    K. Cousins QB 56 100%

    R. McCloud WR 55 98% 5 18%

    D. London WR 55 98%

    D. Mooney WR 54 96%

    K. Pitts TE 38 68%

    B. Robinson RB 36 64%

    T. Allgeier RB 21 38% 6 21%

    C. Woerner TE 17 30% 12 43%

    K. Hodge WR 3 5% 18 64%

    R. Dwelley TE 1 2% 7 25%

    Player defense special teams

    K. Elliss LB 74 100% 3 11%

    J. Bates FS 74 100%

    J. Simmons FS 73 99%

    A. Terrell CB 68 92%

    M. Hughes CB 57 77% 4 14%

    T. Andersen LB 56 76% 3 11%

    G. Jarrett DT 53 72%

    D. Onyemata DT 52 70% 4 14%

    M. Judon LB 41 55%

    D. Alford CB 38 51% 7 25%

    L. Carter LB 37 50% 7 25%

    A. Ebiketie LB 37 50% 5 18%

    J. Smith-Williams DE 34 46%

    T. Graham DE 30 41% 4 14%

    E. Goldman NT 29 39%

    C. Phillips CB 21 28%

    K. Street DT 19 26% 4 14%

    Z. Harrison DE 13 18% 7 25%

    J. Bertrand LB 8 11% 22 79%

    Player special teams only

    A. Williams RB 22 79%

    D. Malone LB 22 79%

    R. Grant SS 22 79%

    M. Abernathy FS 22 79%

    A. Hamilton CB 19 68%

    Y. Koo K 13 46%

    K. King CB 10 36%

    L. McCullough LS 9 32%

    B. Pinion P 9 32%

    K. Hinton G 6 21%

    NewOne
    2d ago
    Eventually our overpaid QB is expected to provide an offense that scores touchdowns - Ryan had similar issues.
    darin
    2d ago
    Saints should have run some more time off that clock. I knew it was too much time when they scored
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy