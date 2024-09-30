Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was having a big game before he left with a knee injury in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Andersen played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76%). Rookie JD Bertrand finished out the game. He played eight defensive snaps (11%).

Andersen had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

The Falcons moved closer to a 60-40 split at running back as Tyler Allgeier had the hot hand. Bijan Robinson played 36 offensive snaps (64%) and Allgeier had 21 (38%) snaps.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts played 38 of 56 offensive snaps (68%). He had three targets and no catches.

Here’s a look that the playtime chart:

Player offense special teams

Ja. Matthews T 56 100% 6 21%

M. Bergeron G 56 100% 6 21%

R. Neuzil C 56 100% 6 21%

C. Lindstrom G 56 100% 6 21%

S. Norton T 56 100% 6 21%

K. Cousins QB 56 100%

R. McCloud WR 55 98% 5 18%

D. London WR 55 98%

D. Mooney WR 54 96%

K. Pitts TE 38 68%

B. Robinson RB 36 64%

T. Allgeier RB 21 38% 6 21%

C. Woerner TE 17 30% 12 43%

K. Hodge WR 3 5% 18 64%

R. Dwelley TE 1 2% 7 25%

Player defense special teams

K. Elliss LB 74 100% 3 11%

J. Bates FS 74 100%

J. Simmons FS 73 99%

A. Terrell CB 68 92%

M. Hughes CB 57 77% 4 14%

T. Andersen LB 56 76% 3 11%

G. Jarrett DT 53 72%

D. Onyemata DT 52 70% 4 14%

M. Judon LB 41 55%

D. Alford CB 38 51% 7 25%

L. Carter LB 37 50% 7 25%

A. Ebiketie LB 37 50% 5 18%

J. Smith-Williams DE 34 46%

T. Graham DE 30 41% 4 14%

E. Goldman NT 29 39%

C. Phillips CB 21 28%

K. Street DT 19 26% 4 14%

Z. Harrison DE 13 18% 7 25%

J. Bertrand LB 8 11% 22 79%

Player special teams only

A. Williams RB 22 79%

D. Malone LB 22 79%

R. Grant SS 22 79%

M. Abernathy FS 22 79%

A. Hamilton CB 19 68%

Y. Koo K 13 46%

K. King CB 10 36%

L. McCullough LS 9 32%

B. Pinion P 9 32%

K. Hinton G 6 21%

