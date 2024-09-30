Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA series being played this season

    By Todd Holcomb - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivjzk_0vocnBTy00

    Upson-Lee broke a 10-game losing streak against Mary Persons last week. That’s a huge win for the Knights, although not the longest series streak ended this season and not nearly the longest series streak that was active. Ending the longest series losing streaks this year were Greenbrier (15 games vs. Statesboro) and Lee County (12 games vs. Colquitt County). Here are the 34 GHSA teams that have winning streaks of 15 games or longer in series that are being played this season.

    30 - Brookwood d. Berkmar

    30 - Lincoln Co. d. McCormick (S.C.)

    29 - Taylor Co. d. Central (Talbotton)

    26 - Clinch Co. d. Lanier Co.

    24 - North Gwinnett d. Duluth

    23 - Norcross d. Meadowcreek

    23 - McEachern d. Pebblebrook

    23 - Burke Co. d. Glenn Hills

    22 - Brookwood d. Shiloh

    22 - Fitzgerald d. Berrien

    21 - Parkview d. Berkmar

    21 - Shaw d. Jordan

    20 - Metter d. Portal

    20 - Thomas Co. Central d. Monroe

    20 - Shaw d. Kendrick

    19 - Commerce d. Banks Co.

    19 - Carver (Columbus) d. Jordan

    19 - Marist d. North Springs

    18 - Thomson d. Glenn Hills

    18 - McEachern d. Osborne

    17 - McEachern d. Paulding Co.

    17 - Norcross d. Duluth

    17 - Washington-Wilkes d. Oglethorpe Co.

    17 - Lovejoy d. Morrow

    17 - Marion Co. d. Central (Talbotton)

    16 - Calhoun d. Adairsville

    16 - Carver (Columbus) d. Hardaway

    16 - Thomson d. Laney

    16 - Brookwood d. Meadowcreek

    15 - North Hall d. East Hall

    15 - Clinch Co. d. Bacon Co.

    15 - Jonesboro d. Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

    15 - Harrison d. Osborne

    15 - Pebblebrook d. Osborne

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here .

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What’s filming in Georgia in October 2024?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Fulton County medical examiner releases Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Braves Report podcast: How they match up with the Padres
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Braves clinch postseason berth for seventh consecutive year
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Linebacker Rashaad Evans elated to be back with Falcons
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution16 hours ago
    Updated: Diamond Sports Group/Bally Sports intends to broadcast Braves in 2025
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution16 hours ago
    Atlanta United say not worried about increasing lack of shots on goal
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Fred Wesley, trombone player for James Brown, still brings the funk at 81
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    On his 100th birthday, relive these 10 moments from Jimmy Carter’s life
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Hawks’ Larry Nance emerges as vocal leader at training camp
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution16 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Braves’ season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution6 hours ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Morehouse to host conversation about history, legacy of Black NFL coaches
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution22 hours ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    John Lewis’ bio is a ‘tremendous’ look back at the life of a hero
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Atlanta Braves to host watch parties for wild-card series
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    10/01 Mike Luckovich: Happy 100th!
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    On Jimmy Carter’s namesake road, appreciation lingers on both sides
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Two Ohio State student-led organizations to host Puppy Pilates at the Ohio Union Friday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy