List: Longest winning streaks in GHSA series being played this season

Upson-Lee broke a 10-game losing streak against Mary Persons last week. That’s a huge win for the Knights, although not the longest series streak ended this season and not nearly the longest series streak that was active. Ending the longest series losing streaks this year were Greenbrier (15 games vs. Statesboro) and Lee County (12 games vs. Colquitt County). Here are the 34 GHSA teams that have winning streaks of 15 games or longer in series that are being played this season.

30 - Brookwood d. Berkmar

30 - Lincoln Co. d. McCormick (S.C.)

29 - Taylor Co. d. Central (Talbotton)

26 - Clinch Co. d. Lanier Co.

24 - North Gwinnett d. Duluth

23 - Norcross d. Meadowcreek

23 - McEachern d. Pebblebrook

23 - Burke Co. d. Glenn Hills

22 - Brookwood d. Shiloh

22 - Fitzgerald d. Berrien

21 - Parkview d. Berkmar

21 - Shaw d. Jordan

20 - Metter d. Portal

20 - Thomas Co. Central d. Monroe

20 - Shaw d. Kendrick

19 - Commerce d. Banks Co.

19 - Carver (Columbus) d. Jordan

19 - Marist d. North Springs

18 - Thomson d. Glenn Hills

18 - McEachern d. Osborne

17 - McEachern d. Paulding Co.

17 - Norcross d. Duluth

17 - Washington-Wilkes d. Oglethorpe Co.

17 - Lovejoy d. Morrow

17 - Marion Co. d. Central (Talbotton)

16 - Calhoun d. Adairsville

16 - Carver (Columbus) d. Hardaway

16 - Thomson d. Laney

16 - Brookwood d. Meadowcreek

15 - North Hall d. East Hall

15 - Clinch Co. d. Bacon Co.

15 - Jonesboro d. Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

15 - Harrison d. Osborne

15 - Pebblebrook d. Osborne

