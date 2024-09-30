Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Cody Walker honors late brother Paul with FuelFest at Atlanta Motor Speedway

    By Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyyb8_0vobWRgG00

    After actor Paul Walker died in an auto accident in 2013, his brother, Cody, spent a month in Atlanta serving as one of three body doubles to help finish the movie “Furious 7″ and give the character Brian O’Conner a proper send-off.

    On Oct. 19, Cody Walker returns to Atlanta to honor his brother with the first FuelFest to come to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. He co-founded FuelFest in 2018 in Irvine, California, as a family-friendly car show to raise money for Paul Walker’s 14-year-old Reach Out Worldwide. ROWW sends medical professionals, construction workers and firefighters to hot spots around the world after natural disasters, and its volunteers have been in western North Carolina since Saturday helping the area recover from Hurricane Helene .

    Cody Walker, a father of three young children, is ROWW’s president and now hosts a half-dozen FuelFests each year all over the country and overseas in places like West Palm Beach, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Tokyo.

    “To do a new location is always exciting,” Walker said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Atlanta has a long history of motorsports and racing.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHXvjqC_cVo

    The West Palm Beach annual FuelFest is the most popular, drawing more than 20,000 attendees each year, Walker said. He hopes the inaugural Atlanta fest will bring in at least 7,500 people and become an annual tradition.

    “FuelFest has grown in a way that I never thought was possible,” Walker said. “People love it, and I have a great team behind it. It’s just a dream.”

    One of the highlights of the day, he noted, is the opportunity to drift — a driving technique shown often in the “Fast & Furious” films — during a ride-along with a professional. Drifting is when a driver intentionally oversteers, causing the tires to lose traction while the driver maintains control of the vehicle through a turn. Walker said he doesn’t approve of rogue drivers who do this on public streets, including those in metro Atlanta .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuCN8_0vobWRgG00
    Drifting during a recent Fuelfest in Irvine, Calif. CONTRIBUTED

    Credit: CONTRIBUTED

    “All these young kids doing these (street) takeovers, all this BS going on, it’s damaging to the real enthusiast,” he said. “They’re doing it for TikTok videos, for clicks. It’s not cool. We create a legal safe space for people to come and watch that and even ride in some of the cars.”

    And since this is a NASCAR locale, there will be opportunities for attendees to drive around the track.

    “I love the response I get from the fans, the positivity” from FuelFest, Walker said. “I’m there all day long. I’m there walking the show. I’m there checking out cars. I enjoy it as much as anybody else.”

    His buddy, Tyrese Gibson — a veteran singer and actor from the “Fast & Furious” franchise and an Atlanta resident — will be there as well.

    “Tyrese is the ultimate hype man,” Walker said. “He runs around and gets on stage and yells and hops around. To match his energy is impossible. This is his home crowd. He’ll be even more pumped.”

    Walker also makes the event free for kids 12 or under. “It’s all about the next generation,” he said, “if we can feed that desire, that love of cars.”

    IF YOU GO

    FuelFest

    1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $35; age 12 and younger free. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. fuelfest.com/atlanta .

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    RHONE: Americans ready to flee the country? We should be concerned.
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution19 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Fulton County medical examiner releases Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution17 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    What’s filming in Georgia in October 2024?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution16 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    DOJ finds Georgia prisons in chaos, state ‘indifferent’ to unsafe conditions
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers?
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Bradley’s Buzz: At 2-2, the Falcons’ glass is more than half-full
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo dies from brain cancer
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Fred Wesley, trombone player for James Brown, still brings the funk at 81
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy