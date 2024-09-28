Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    MLB postseason picture: Final (extra) day decides playoffs for Braves, Mets, D’Backs

    By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ydrz_0vmwKQnc00

    Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 29.

    The regular season is over for all but two teams - the Braves and the Mets. They play a doubleheader on Monday at Truist Park. The two, along with the Diamondbacks, are the remaining three teams with a chance at the final two wild card spots in the National League.

    The American League postseason is set. The playoffs begin Tuesday. But first ....

    The Braves need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They will lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

    The Mets need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They need to win both games to lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win means the No. 6 season and they would play at the Brewers. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

    The Diamondbacks need either the Braves or the Mets to sweep the two games. The team that sweeps would be the No. 5 seed at play at the Padres. The Diamondbacks would be the No. 6 seed and play at the Brewers.

    If the playoffs started today:

    National League

    No. 1: Dodgers

    No. 2: Phillies

    No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

    No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

    Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

    Clinched division: Brewers

    Clinched playoff berth: Padres

    Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

    Sign up for the Braves Report newsletter to follow the pennant races More AJC coverage of the Braves

    American League

    No. 1: Yankees

    No. 2: Guardians

    No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

    No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

    Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    J ALLIMAN
    2d ago
    How many games do the wild card teams play, depending on their record??
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Braves clinch postseason berth for seventh consecutive year
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution9 hours ago
    If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Braves celebrate making the postseason against all odds
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution4 hours ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution5 hours ago
    Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution11 hours ago
    Falcons win with offense staying out of the end zone
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    The long view: How NBA star Dikembe Mutombo came to save untold lives in Africa and transform a country
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution13 hours ago
    Anthony Kiedis biopic ‘Scar Tissue’ shooting in Georgia in 2025
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Atlanta United fails to make up ground with draw at Philadelphia
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    3 upcoming Mets free agents damaging their offseason stock with a weak finish
    FanSided1 day ago
    10 things we learned from the Hawks’ media day
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution10 hours ago
    Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo dies from brain cancer
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution14 hours ago
    Inactives: Saints at Falcons
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    Report: Falcons to sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy