MLB postseason picture: Final (extra) day decides playoffs for Braves, Mets, D’Backs

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 29.

The regular season is over for all but two teams - the Braves and the Mets. They play a doubleheader on Monday at Truist Park. The two, along with the Diamondbacks, are the remaining three teams with a chance at the final two wild card spots in the National League.

The American League postseason is set. The playoffs begin Tuesday. But first ....

The Braves need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They will lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

The Mets need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They need to win both games to lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win means the No. 6 season and they would play at the Brewers. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks need either the Braves or the Mets to sweep the two games. The team that sweeps would be the No. 5 seed at play at the Padres. The Diamondbacks would be the No. 6 seed and play at the Brewers.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

